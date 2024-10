Pernod Ricard - Convivialité Ventures - Stage - Analyst - Mars 2025 - Paris

Convivialité Ventures is the venture arm of Pernod Ricard. By nurturing entrepreneurship, it plays a key role in the development of new offerings that not only embrace but also shape, the future evolution of socializing. Convivialité Ventures will move beyond Pernod Ricard’s traditional wine and spirits offerings, to cultivate radically different products and services that will enhance and change the way people come together, to socialize and entertain, in the future.