Payments are the “glue”

Last September JPMorgan acquired a majority stake in Volkswagen’s payments business, as it eyes a huge opportunity in the mobility ecosystem. JPMorgan plans to leverage Volkswagen’s payments capabilities across the automotive sector. By 2030, about 95% of new automobiles globally will be connected. Imagine that you’ll drive out of a parking lot and your car pays for the parking.Viva Wallet, founded in 2000, serves small and medium-sized businesses in 23 European countries. The company offers merchants services that include card acceptance through a point-of-sale app, bill pay, merchant cash advance, expense management, virtual debit card issuance. Viva Wallet also obtained a banking license in 2020, when it bought Praxia Bank, Greece’s first digital bank.JPMorgan’s investment in Viva Wallet reaffirms the bank’s emphasis on speeding up its payment solutions, but more importantly, Viva gives JPMorgan an edge.– Viva Wallet has its own banking license as a result of the acquisition of Praxia Bank in August 2020 which allowed the company to offer lending and support merchants to improve their working capital. Viva’s banking license could be handy if JPMorgan decides to increase its stake.– Viva Wallet gives JPMorgan a footprint in 23 European countries and allows it to take advantage of Viva’s local market expertise with merchant onboarding to expand its acquiring business and offer merchant credit.– Viva’s roots are in technology, building payment technology for small businesses. Viva has built innovations, such as Tap-to-Phone , that can turn any mobile device into a terminal. Also, Viva recently acquired a 33.5% stake in N7 mobile, a software development company in Poland. In Viva, JPMorgan finds a partner with a solid background in building technologies.In October, JPMorgan unveiled Chase Payment Solutions for SMBs, by combining Chase Merchant Services with WePay. In the US, JPMorgan Chase serves more than 4 million SMBs and in 2020 processed more than 27 billion transactions with a value of $1.4 trillion. The strategic investment in Viva Wallet will set the stage to develop future international products and services for European SMBs.The pandemic accelerated trends in digital behaviors across almost every industry. When you think about the rise of e-commerce last year, global e-commerce jumped to $26.7 trillion because of COVID-19. These trends are unlikely to change. During the pandemic, many folks were forced to use digital channels for the first time, For example, in 2020 about 40% of online grocery shoppers were first-time users . Two years later, those digital channels have become the norm for purchasing and consuming.Fintech is the key to disrupting payments and JPMorgan knows. It has spent more on technology in two years (2018-2019) than the total investment in all European fintechs in 2019 and will it continue to invest big money to ensure it stays competitive and capitalize on the $450 billion opportunity for “wallets on wheels.”Payments are the glue that will connect consumers and let them transact through connected devices that serve as wallets, like cars, homes, or wearable technology, across physical, digital, and virtual worlds.