Payments Infrastructure Provider Mercuryo Expands Crypto Asset Offering Through Fireblocks Integration

Leveraging Fireblocks’ battle-tested technology, this milestone integration will allow Mercuryo to offer over 3 million end-users and 200+ business partners secure access to new and popular cryptocurrencies and blockchains.



Centralised exchanges to DeFi wallets now have the opportunity to access a vast array of currencies thanks to this product integration. This integration will also become available as part of Mercuryo’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering, enabling crypto-native companies to integrate built-in bank accounts into their platforms.



This integration with Fireblocks allows Mercuryo to enable their partners to offer the most popular digital assets, the most cost-effective settlement solutions and accelerate the transition to Web3 with a seamless connection between fiat and crypto. “Thanks to the integration with Fireblocks, we quickly integrated a number of new digital assets into Mercuryo On- and Off-Ramp, Pay in & Pay out products. This allowed us to provide partners more flexibility, improving the end-user experience and increasing transaction volumes” - explained Omar Ben Hachme, Product Lead at Mercuryo.



“Mercuryo provides a critical service in the healthy growth of the digital asset industry — secure and dependable one and off ramps for crypto native businesses,” said Jonathan Dakin, Head of EMEA at Fireblocks. “It has established itself as a leader and innovator in bringing BaaS to the crypto industry and we’re proud to support their work in making B2B payments easier with blockchain technologies.”



Fireblocks also provides a simple way for Mercuryo to add support for new assets to their product as needed and requested.



About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a global payments infrastructure platform, providing businesses from both the fiat and crypto worlds with a wide range of financial services accessible through API integration. Since its inception in 2018, Mercuryo has secured over 200 partners, working with leading industry players to accelerate growth and boost revenues for enterprises worldwide.

mercuryo.io



About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations. Fireblocks serves over 1,500 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $3 trillion in digital assets, and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage and transit.

