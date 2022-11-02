Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Payments Infrastructure Provider Mercuryo Expands Crypto Asset Offering Through Fireblocks Integration

Mercuryo, a cryptopowered global payments solution, has integrated Fireblocks, an award-winning provider of enterprise-grade digital asset custody, transfer and settlement technology.


Payments Infrastructure Provider Mercuryo Expands Crypto Asset Offering Through Fireblocks Integration
Leveraging Fireblocks’ battle-tested technology, this milestone integration will allow Mercuryo to offer over 3 million end-users and 200+ business partners secure access to new and popular cryptocurrencies and blockchains.

Centralised exchanges to DeFi wallets now have the opportunity to access a vast array of currencies thanks to this product integration. This integration will also become available as part of Mercuryo’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering, enabling crypto-native companies to integrate built-in bank accounts into their platforms.

This integration with Fireblocks allows Mercuryo to enable their partners to offer the most popular digital assets, the most cost-effective settlement solutions and accelerate the transition to Web3 with a seamless connection between fiat and crypto. “Thanks to the integration with Fireblocks, we quickly integrated a number of new digital assets into Mercuryo On- and Off-Ramp, Pay in & Pay out products. This allowed us to provide partners more flexibility, improving the end-user experience and increasing transaction volumes” - explained Omar Ben Hachme, Product Lead at Mercuryo.

“Mercuryo provides a critical service in the healthy growth of the digital asset industry — secure and dependable one and off ramps for crypto native businesses,” said Jonathan Dakin, Head of EMEA at Fireblocks. “It has established itself as a leader and innovator in bringing BaaS to the crypto industry and we’re proud to support their work in making B2B payments easier with blockchain technologies.”

Fireblocks also provides a simple way for Mercuryo to add support for new assets to their product as needed and requested.

About Mercuryo
Mercuryo is a global payments infrastructure platform, providing businesses from both the fiat and crypto worlds with a wide range of financial services accessible through API integration. Since its inception in 2018, Mercuryo has secured over 200 partners, working with leading industry players to accelerate growth and boost revenues for enterprises worldwide.
mercuryo.io

About Fireblocks
Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations. Fireblocks serves over 1,500 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $3 trillion in digital assets, and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage and transit.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mercredi 2 Novembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Manager TS - Rennes - Big 4

Offre : Analyste Sénior/Associate - Restructuring/Asset Backed Finance - Paris

Offre : Analyste M&A - Boutique spécialisée en FIG - Londres

Offre : Associate M&A - MidCap - Paris (Profil TS/VBM)

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Jia Wang nommée Directrice Financière Déléguée du Groupe PAREF

Killian Vermersch nommé CEO de Golem.ai

Grégoire Cléry rejoint Libeo, leader européen des paiements entre entreprises, en tant que Directeur du marché Expertise Comptable

Le serial entrepreneur Cyril Ferey rejoint l’équipe d’I&S Adviser

Jeantet renforce son département Corporate M&A avec Quentin Mette

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Les investisseurs privés se réfugient dans le capital-investissement, en quête d’une couverture contre l'inflation, de rendements nets et d’une volatilité moindre.

TrendSpider Review: When AI & Active Trading Collide

Sage signe en France un partenariat stratégique avec Supervizor pour accompagner ses clients dans l’identification des risques financiers

Jia Wang nommée Directrice Financière Déléguée du Groupe PAREF

Payments Infrastructure Provider Mercuryo Expands Crypto Asset Offering Through Fireblocks Integration

4 Tips for First-Time Cryptocurrency Traders: How to Get Started Safely and Easily

Résultats de l’enquête CPME sur la situation économique et financière des TPE-PME en période de crise énergétique

La crypto-monnaie est-elle utile comme méthode de paiement ?

Motley Fool Epic Bundle

Motley Fool vs Zacks

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Axelar & Polygon to Deliver Secure Cross-Chain Communication to Polygon Supernets

ChainPort announces first permissionless bridge to Cardano

BitPay Adds Polygon Network Expanding Crypto Payment Options

Les attaques par rançongiciel restent le premier risque cyber, mais de nouvelles menaces font leur apparition

Interview | Fincome suit la performance des startups

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.