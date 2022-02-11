Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


PayPal welcomes leading experts in DLT, economics and regulation to Blockchain, Crypto and Digital Currencies advisory council


By Jose Fernandez da Ponte, SVP & GM, BCDC.



As a global leader in commerce and payments with bold ambitions for shaping how blockchain, crypto, digital currencies will provide increased access to financial services in the near term, we believe it is crucial to engage with the world’s best leaders to better understand the industry's most compelling opportunities and complex challenges.

To support not only our current and future products in the space but our broader mission of leading the way towards a more affordable, efficient and inclusive digital financial system, we have established a cross-disciplinary advisory council on Blockchain, Crypto and Digital Currencies (BCDC) comprised of some of the world’s leading experts in cryptography, distributed technology, regulation, economics, and capital markets.

Today I’m proud to welcome six members to this council and thank them for their partnership:
Peter L. Briger, Jr.
Co-CEO, Fortress Investment Group

Chris Brummer
Agnes N. Williams Research Professor, Georgetown University Law Center, and Faculty Director, Institute of International Economic Law
Dr. Shafi Goldwasser

Turing Award winner; Director, Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing, UC Berkeley; C. Lester Hogan Professor of EECS; RSA Professor of EECS, MIT; Professor of Applied Mathematics and Computer Science, Weizmann Institute of Science

Timothy Massad
Research Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School and Adjunct Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center

Dr. Neha Narula
Director, MIT Digital Currency Initiative

Antoinette Schoar
Stewart C. Myers-Horn Family Professor of Finance, MIT Sloan School of Management

We look forward to sharing more news as we continue to grow our presence in this exciting space. Click here to view our careers page

SOURCE PAYPAL



