Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

PayBito To Offer White Label Crypto Exchange Platform To South Korean Fintech Enterprise

Digital assets exchange PayBito is increasing its relevance in the global crypto community enabling institutional investors with world-class white-label crypto exchange solutions. It has been collaborating with financial enterprises across nations with an omnipresent strategy. These collaborations lead to better crypto adoption and collective development. The tech-savvy South Korean market has been the latest successful entry point for PayBito, where it has offered crypto exchange solutions to a major fintech enterprise.


PayBito To Offer White Label Crypto Exchange Platform To South Korean Fintech Enterprise
The crypto community is thriving across South Korea, and there is high competition within crypto exchanges(more than 20) for an increase in market share. 10% of South Koreans already use cryptocurrencies, and over 150 online businesses accept them as a currency. Although the nation has not officially declared it as a medium of exchange, people are more enthusiastic about trading and owning them. The government has invested $177.1 million towards the metaverse and has long-term plans to indulge in the crypto biome.

PayBito Chief and noted blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury announced the platform’s venture into the South Korean crypto community by stating, “South Korea is emerging as a major payer in global crypto-economics. The collaboration is a step forward to expanding horizons and contributing to further digital asset development.”

PayBito is a frontrunner in integrated crypto-forex technology offerings across its white-label exchange solutions. The global assets exchange records daily transaction volumes exceeding USD 5 billion and updated its asset listings and UI/UX. A significant contributor to PayBito’s rising global popularity is its high-performance exchange architecture comprising banking-grade security, multiple trading options, matching engines, liquidity pools, cross-platform compatibility, easy-to-use features, custodial services, liquidity pools, and more. PayBito also has an easy-to-join broker program with lucrative commissions and an affiliated marketing program.

“In the end, how we serve and treat is what attracts clients to a business venture. The collaboration will lead to a positive change in the South Korean crypto community, powered by trust and transparency,” concluded Chowdhury. He is also an earnest advocate of the need for blockchain analytics in the crypto ecosystem.

With solutions deployed successfully in over 26 nations across the globe, PayBito has earned global recognition winning top awards for its white-label crypto exchange platform. The US-based firm has recently launched the world’s first white-label crypto broker platform. Under the aegis of its parent company Hashcash Consultants, PayBito has also announced plans for expansion and additional recruitment across India and the Middle East. The company is also slated to diversify and enter the metaverse segment in 2023.

Rising global crypto adoption is encouraging financial institutions to diversify and include crypto trading in their list of service offerings. Institutional investors can utilize white-label crypto exchange solutions to leverage this growth opportunity and bypass additional hassles, including regulation, KYC, and AML compliance.

About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 29 Novembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Responsable back/middle office et compliance - Société de Gestion Impact

Offre : Manager Conseil en stratégie spécialisé en RSE F/H - Paris 8

Offre : Analyste experimenté en Due Diligence RSE/ ESG - Transaction Services - Paris

Les 7 plus grands cabinets d'audit-conseil lancent La Grande Question, une consultation inédite dédiée à la jeunesse

Offre : Manager TS - Rennes - Big 4

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Le groupe Orians recrute Florian Lecoeur au poste de CFO/DAF

OKX Appoints Experienced International Finance Lawyer Nicole Purin as Deputy General Counsel

Experteam annonce la nomination de Quentin Gauchet au poste de DAF/CFO

Freedom Finance appoints Paul Bevis as Head of Growth

Nomination de Pierre-Yves Lefebvre en tant que DAF/CFO

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Offre : Responsable back/middle office et compliance - Société de Gestion Impact

Cardano Foundation Announces Switzerland for UNHCR as Second Annual Global Impact Challenge Collaborator

Abris.io Launches Licit, a Web3 Verifying Platform for Digital Assets on Algorand

Les jeux de casino en ligne les plus populaires

PayBito To Offer White Label Crypto Exchange Platform To South Korean Fintech Enterprise

Kiln Announces €17 Million in Funding to Expand Staking Offering

The Tezos Foundation has entered in to a Professional Services Agreement with Unity for Web3 Blockchain SDK Development

GMEX Group Wins Best Development in FinTech of the Year

Bybit Announces $100 Million Support Fund for Institutional Clients

Galaxis Launches Highly Accessible NFT Creation Platform

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

OnlyOne, la première fintech verte française, obtient un engagement d'investissement de 35M€ de Global Emerging Markets (GEM)

Local Payments Expert Argues Credit Card Challengers Add to Payments Industry Growth & Maturity

Germany accounts for 6% of European blockchain funding

peaq and Ocean Protocol Partner to Enable Decentralized Data Sharing and Monetization for Machines

Une étape majeure pour l'adoption des crypto-monnaies en France : Crypto.com obtient l'autorisation de commencer ses opérations

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.