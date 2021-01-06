Patricia Huyghues Despointes, nommée DAF-CFO de SMCP

articles liés
-
M&A Néobanque : Orange Bank fait l’acquisition d'Anytime
-
Hoist Finance propose de nouveaux outils digitaux à ses clients
-
ESLSCA Business School Paris enrichit son offre destinée aux professionnels avec 4 nouvelles formations certifiantes en finance
-
Cession-Bail Immobilière : une mesure votée au Parlement pour relancer l'activité des entreprises
-
Les arguments en faveur des jeux de casino en ligne
Daniel Lalonde, Directeur général de SMCP, a déclaré : « Je suis ravi d'accueillir Patricia au sein du Comité Exécutif en tant que Directeur Administratif & Financier. Au cours de sa longue expérience, elle a conduit les équipes des départements finance, contribuant au succès de nombreuses Marques de mode et de luxe. Son excellente connaissance de l’environnement et son expertise financière constituent des atouts majeurs qui contribueront au succès du Groupe alors que nous entrons dans un nouveau chapitre de notre histoire. »
Patricia Huyghues Despointes rejoint SMCP après avoir passé plus de 15 ans au sein du Groupe LVMH. Patricia a été pendant plus de 4 ans Directeur Administratif et Financier de Givenchy, accompagnant la Direction Générale sur sa stratégie tout en dirigeant les équipes finance, IT, juridique et audit. Auparavant elle a dirigé pendant plus de 5 ans le contrôle de gestion de la branche Mode & Maroquinerie, intégrant une quinzaine de Marques. Patricia avait rejoint les équipes centrales du Groupe LVMH en 2004 en participant à des projets structurants en termes de financement, de fiscalité et d’acquisitions. Agée de 44 ans, Patricia est diplômée d’HEC et de Sciences Po Paris et est titulaire du DESCF (diplôme d’études comptables et financières).
À PROPOS DE SMCP
SMCP est un acteur mondial du marché du luxe accessible avec un portefeuille de quatre marques parisiennes uniques Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot et De Fursac. Présent dans 41 pays, SMCP est un Groupe à forte croissance qui a franchi le seuil du milliard de chiffre d’affaires en 2018. Le groupe comprend un réseau de plus de 1 500 magasins dans le monde et une présence digitale forte, sur l’ensemble de ses marchés-clés. Evelyne Chetrite et Judith Milgrom ont fondé respectivement Sandro et Maje à Paris, en 1984 et en 1998 et continuent à en assurer la direction artistique. Claudie Pierlot et De Fursac ont été acquises par SMCP respectivement en 2009 et 2019. SMCP est coté sur le marché règlementé d’Euronext (compartiment A, ISIN FR0013214145, Code Mnémonique : SMCP).
Patricia Huyghues Despointes rejoint SMCP après avoir passé plus de 15 ans au sein du Groupe LVMH. Patricia a été pendant plus de 4 ans Directeur Administratif et Financier de Givenchy, accompagnant la Direction Générale sur sa stratégie tout en dirigeant les équipes finance, IT, juridique et audit. Auparavant elle a dirigé pendant plus de 5 ans le contrôle de gestion de la branche Mode & Maroquinerie, intégrant une quinzaine de Marques. Patricia avait rejoint les équipes centrales du Groupe LVMH en 2004 en participant à des projets structurants en termes de financement, de fiscalité et d’acquisitions. Agée de 44 ans, Patricia est diplômée d’HEC et de Sciences Po Paris et est titulaire du DESCF (diplôme d’études comptables et financières).
À PROPOS DE SMCP
SMCP est un acteur mondial du marché du luxe accessible avec un portefeuille de quatre marques parisiennes uniques Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot et De Fursac. Présent dans 41 pays, SMCP est un Groupe à forte croissance qui a franchi le seuil du milliard de chiffre d’affaires en 2018. Le groupe comprend un réseau de plus de 1 500 magasins dans le monde et une présence digitale forte, sur l’ensemble de ses marchés-clés. Evelyne Chetrite et Judith Milgrom ont fondé respectivement Sandro et Maje à Paris, en 1984 et en 1998 et continuent à en assurer la direction artistique. Claudie Pierlot et De Fursac ont été acquises par SMCP respectivement en 2009 et 2019. SMCP est coté sur le marché règlementé d’Euronext (compartiment A, ISIN FR0013214145, Code Mnémonique : SMCP).
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
Laurent Leloup : Blockchain M&A
Finyear : Future Finance Daily News
Chaineum : The DeFi Company
HealthTech.Finance : HealthTech Boutique Investment Bank
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions
Tickando : Financement participatif sur blockchain
MyLastWill: The Willtech Company
Finyear : Future Finance Daily News
Chaineum : The DeFi Company
HealthTech.Finance : HealthTech Boutique Investment Bank
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions
Tickando : Financement participatif sur blockchain
MyLastWill: The Willtech Company