Path Solutions won first place in a record-breaking four categories of ACQ5 Global Awards

For the sixth year, Path Solutions has maintained its top spot in the Core Banking System Provider for Islamic Finance category. This recognition reflects the company’s ability in helping financial institutions to ensure compliance with the appropriate Sharia rulings. Path Solutions’ wide range of Sharia-compliant software solutions and services meet Islamic banks’ unique business needs.



The readers of ACQ5 ranked Path Solutions first in the Digital Banking Platform Provider for Islamic Finance category on the flexibility and agility of its new-age iMAL Islamic digital suite. The multi-award winning digital banking platform allows financial institutions get closer to their customer base. Combined with modern architectural approaches, iMAL allows banks to tailor interest-free products and services with a consistent and seamless experience across all channels, with a strong executable workflow and orchestration capabilities, all this while supporting constant change and reducing risk.



The iSHRAQ*Microfinance solution earned Path Solutions first place in the Sharia-compliant Microfinance Solution of the Year category for the fifth year running. Islamic microfinance organizations and cooperatives use iSHRAQ*Microfinance solution to manage term deposits, create and manage loans and automated loan repayments, enabling detailed reporting to ensure thorough audit trails. Islamic microfinance institutions also rely on iSHRAQ*Microfinance for a complete general ledger accounting trial balance, income statement, balance sheet, journal transaction or any other transaction, and meet Sharia compliance requirements.



On the other hand, Mohammed Kateeb, Path Solutions’ Group Chairman & CEO was selected GameChanger of the Year - Islamic Financial Technology for the second time in the ACQ5 Global Awards 2019. Kateeb is a veteran and dynamic experienced IT professional with a diversified and prolonged career, and an outstanding leader committed to driving stronger growth for Path Solutions as the industry’s leading global provider of an unrivalled range of highly innovative Sharia-compliant software solutions and services.



Commenting on the four wins, Kateeb said, “This is a great honour for us. This continued recognition is testament to our results-based approach in driving the industry forward. We’re very grateful to our clients and ACQ5 readers for their continued trust and support; to our teams, who are always striving to perform and deliver world-class solutions, I owe them this fantastic recognition. Thank you!”

These four wins add to the growing list of industry awards earned by Path Solutions over the years.



ACQ5 Global Awards celebrate achievement, innovation and brilliance in their annual program, taking the ultimate step in the search for the most outstanding companies and professionals across the globe.



The financial industry’s favourite awards had another record-breaking number of votes this year, with the total number of nominations received standing at an amazing 97,416 out of 215,000.

The full list of ACQ5 Global Awards 2019 winners will be published in a special stand-alone supplement released by ACQ. All of the rankings will be published online as well at http://acq5.com

