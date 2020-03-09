Path Solutions lance sa suite bancaire numérique pour une banque plus digitale et plus intelligente

Path Solutions, le fournisseur global de progiciels bancaires islamiques, dévoile aujourd’hui la première version de sa stratégie intelligente et numérique basée sur 2 piliers «Path Digital et Path Intelligence» dont l’objectif principal est de fournir une automatisation complète des opérations bancaires, une efficacité du flux de travail, un financement rapide et une intégration du client. La mise en œuvre de cette stratégie permettra aussi d’offrir aux institutions financières un outil complet de prise rapide de décision à partir de faits établis, et ainsi de renforcer les stratégies d’analyse de comportement des clients, de surveillance du risque et de conformité à la réglementation.



La suite révolutionnaire «Path Digital» est une plateforme bancaire ouverte sécurisée, évolutive, flexible, robuste et facile à déployer, offrant un haut niveau d’accessibilité numérique à l’information, aux produits et services de la banque par le biais de canaux digitaux, comme les services bancaires de base, la gestion de la relation client et les moyens de paiement, permettant de conserver une vision unique et unifiée ainsi qu’un engagement continu. Elle permet également aux banques de privilégier une approche orientée client, par une capture des intentions sous-jacentes sur les différents canaux, leur offrant des prestations uniques et personnalisées. Ceci répond non seulement aux besoins des clients mais aussi anticipe au mieux leurs souhaits. Cette plateforme de pointe, conçue dans une approche omnicanal et munie des dernières innovations, aide à accroître l’efficacité des opérations et à diminuer les coûts.



Alors que «Path Intelligence» est un outil qui offre aux dirigeants de la banque une vue stratégique, multidimensionnelle de leur banque. Cet outil a la possibilité d’explorer en profondeur les données de l’entreprise, d’identifier automatiquement les tendances du marché, d’implémenter efficacement la stratégie de management du risque et de réglementation et de découvrir rapidement des opportunités cachées. Les banques et institutions financières peuvent ainsi rediriger leurs capitaux vers les activités les plus profitables et améliorer ainsi leur performance.



Dans cette période d’incertitude économique, la solution permet l’agilité de l’entreprise, optimise l’efficacité opérationnelle et stimule l'innovation, la différenciation concurrentielle et la croissance rentable. Cette plateforme est capable de s’intégrer à n'importe quel système bancaire et permet par la suite d’exploiter les données et de les analyser intelligemment à l’aide de l’Enterprise Data Lake (EDL). Elle comprend une nouvelle suite d’Informatique Décisionnelle qui permet aux institutions financières de prendre des décisions plus intelligentes, plus rapides et plus efficaces.



La solution de Machine Learning automatisée leur permet d’exploiter les données structurées et non structurées et de les transformer en précieuses informations et analyses prédictives, avec des solutions personnalisées basées sur l'Intelligence Artificielle couvrant la relation client, l’analyse des risques, la détection des fraudes et autres. La solution anti-fraude basée sur l'Intelligence Artificielle permet aux banques de s’assurer de la conformité des clients face aux législations anti-corruption, de leur probité et de leur intégrité. Celle-ci procure des avantages significatifs aux banques centrée-client.



A l’occasion de cet événement, Mohammed Kateeb, Président-Directeur Général de Path Solutions, a déclaré, «L'innovation est au cœur de notre business model. Notre objectif est de créer des expériences transformatrices orientées client». Et il a poursuivi, «Dans quelques années le secteur financier sera radicalement différent. Le numérique fait déjà partie intégrante de nos vies; la concurrence devient de plus en plus sévère. Seules les organisations performantes et inventives survivent et prospèrent. Par conséquent, Path Solutions continue d’investir dans les technologies émergentes pour soutenir les banques et les institutions financières dans leur transformation numérique et les aider à faire avancer leur stratégie numérique axée sur le client, tout en exploitant le plein potentiel de L’IA».



Les stratégies d’innovation dans le secteur bancaire deviennent également plus audacieuses. Par conséquent, Path Solutions développe actuellement des applications Blockchain. Cette nouvelle technologie permettra aux banques le stockage décentralisé et le cryptage de données de transactions dans une longue chaîne de blocs de données, et constitue potentiellement une révolution pour les modèles de transactions et les modèles d’affaires décentralisés.



La technologie Blockchain pour l’industrie de la finance ne peut être sous-estimée, vu son potentiel considérable à combler un déficit de 1,5 milliards de dollars du commerce mondial. Grâce à la Blockchain et les technologies de registre distribué (DLT), les coûts pour obtenir un financement sont réduits, tout en apportant transparence et aisance dans l’échange de documents. Avec la Blockchain, il est possible de suivre, à tout moment et en temps réel, les documents déposés, tout en garantissant leur sécurité et en diminuant considérablement le risque de fraude.



Couvrant non seulement le segment de la finance islamique, mais aussi la banque à distance, la gestion des risques, l’informatique décisionnelle, Path Solutions vient de lancer des solutions évolutives et adaptables, capables d’être déployées en s’intégrant de façon plus progressive à l’existant. Les nouvelles technologies Path Intelligence Digital (PID) représentent un vaste ensemble de logiciels faisant de L’IA une partie intégrante de leur plateforme et un élément fort de différenciation. «Nous exécutons notre stratégie et nous nous engageons à produire de la connaissance en la partageant avec nos clients et en la transformant en résultats», a confirmé Kateeb. «Ces nouvelles technologies permettront aux banques d’optimiser leurs parcours clients, et de démontrer de fortes capacités d’innovation pour l’ensemble de l’écosystème des services financiers. Cela n'est possible qu’avec une plateforme bancaire numérique ouverte, l’ingrédient clé des expériences immersives et interactives».



A Propos de Path Solutions

Path Solutions est un éditeur de solutions numériques Fintech, spécialisé dans la conception et le développement de progiciels bancaires à plus de 140 institutions financières islamiques répartis dans 40 pays. L’entreprise est un leader mondial reconnu dans le développement de progiciels financiers certifiés par AAOIFI et propose une gamme complète de services technico-fonctionnels allant du développement de solutions personnalisées à la prestation de maintenance applicative en passant par l’implémentation, la migration des données jusqu’au support technique. Les nouvelles initiatives lancées par la société, telles que les services bancaires numériques, la banque sociale, les solutions de mobilité, l’informatique décisionnelle, et la gestion des risques et conformité répondent aux exigences les plus pointues de son secteur d’activité.



Path Solutions aide ses clients à réaliser leurs objectifs en matière de transformation numérique en mettant de l’avant un solide savoir-faire technique. La réussite de la société tient en grande partie à sa plateforme bancaire islamique iMAL, qui se caractérise par une couverture fonctionnelle large, y compris les fonctions de front-office, de back-office et de pilotage, et repose sur une architecture orientée services (SOA), favorisant l’adoption des API ouvertes dans le secteur des services financiers.



Path Solutions launches its digital banking suite underpinned by state-of-the-art analytics



Combining rich functionality with vital digital capabilities at its core, giving banks the edge in the ongoing digital revolution race.



Path Solutions has revealed its new Intelligent Digital initiative roadmap with the launch of Path Digital and Path Intelligence platforms which will enable forward-thinking banks to maintain competitive advantage by providing their customers with a consistent and seamless intelligent digital banking experience while harnessing the full potential of data.



The breakthrough Path Digital suite is a highly secure, open, scalable, flexible, robust, future-proof, easy-to-deploy, comprehensive open banking platform that connects all of the digital banking channels to the bank’s services and applications such as core banking, CRM and payment systems, empowering the bank to deliver a unified, seamless omnichannel user experience across all channels, applications, and devices. This cutting-edge platform helps banks transform multiple siloed banking channels into a rich, simplified, personalized, timely, consistent, seamless, and frictionless customer journey. It also allows banks to immerse into their customers’ life journeys, gain customer insight, improve customer interaction and engagement, while optimizing the value of each customer relationship across all touchpoints.



Whereas Path Intelligence is a platform with the ability to integrate with any core banking system enabling banks to harness data and analyze it intelligently using the Enterprise Data Lake (EDL), providing a significant competitive advantage to the bank by helping it transform its business to becoming analytically-focused and customer-centric. This platform includes a new Business Intelligence suite which empowers organizations to make smarter, faster, and more effective decisions. Besides, the solution enables business agility, optimizes operational efficiency, and drives innovation, competitive differentiation, and profitable growth.

The ML-driven module enables banks to leverage both structured and unstructured data, and transform it into valuable intelligence and predictive insights, with customized AI-based solutions covering customer insights, risk analytics, fraud detection and other tailored applications. The new AI-powered anti-fraud capability enables banks to create seamless customer experiences while providing new levels of protection.



While unveiling the suite of new technologies, Mohammed Kateeb, Group Chairman & CEO of Path Solutions, commented, “Innovation lies at the core of our business model. Our goal is to create transformative banking experiences which are customer-focused”.



And he continued, “Few years from now the banking industry will look dramatically different. The digital revolution is impacting every part of our lives; banking is becoming a competitive battlefield where only the most efficient, adaptive, and inventive survives. Consequently, Path Solutions has been investing in emerging technologies as a means to support banks and financial institutions in their digital transformation and help them move their customer-focused digital strategy forward, harnessing AI’s full potential”.



With the influx of banking transactions that occur on daily basis, maintaining one single view of all operations is the only way to sustain a competitive advantage and avoid financial losses. This need is further intensified by tighter compliance regulations, where banks became more vigilant with adequate controls and procedures to ramp up profitability, and by identifying, limiting and controlling risk exposures, as well as understanding customer preferences. “We will assist banks to fully embrace digital transformation with technology-driven approaches while simultaneously gaining industry insights into a profoundly changing banking regulatory environment”, Kateeb said.



Banks’ innovation strategies are also becoming bolder. Consequently, Path Solutions is currently developing Blockchain financial applications. This new technology would allow banks to become trusted platforms for a wider range of financial services. Blockchain’s promise for the trade finance industry cannot be understated, for the technology has the potential to address the $1.5 trillion global trade finance gap affecting development and investment flows, and financial inclusion. Using a state-of-art Blockchain technology, financial institutions of all sizes will benefit from better visibility into trading relationships and easier access to financing options, allowing them to tap into new market opportunities in the evolving landscape of finance.



Combining 28 years of industry innovation building world-class banking software that incorporates the latest advancements in information technology, Path Solutions has debuted its Path Intelligent Digital (PID) initiative which stands as one of the industry’s broadest and most innovative set of technologies, making AI an integral part of its platform and an essential component in empowering the intelligent bank of the future. “We are executing on our strategy and differentiating our value proposition”, Kateeb confirmed. “Our PID will enable banks to drive deeper customer engagements, transparency and agility for innovation-led growth in a challenging, new financial services ecosystem. This is only made possible through a unified open banking platform, a key ingredient in immersive, interactive experiences”.



About Path Solutions

Path Solutions is a Fintech digital solution provider serving 140+ Islamic financial institutions across 40 countries with a comprehensive set of services that brings unique convergence of domain and technology. The company is a global leader in AAOIFI-certified financial software with world-class development and implementation, consulting, support, training, and outsourcing services. Path Solutions’ new age initiatives - Digital & Social Banking, Mobility, Business Analytics, Risk Management & Compliance solutions cater to the evolving need for speed, reach and predictability. Its multi-award winning Islamic core banking platform iMAL is based on Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA), and supports open banking through open APIs and web services. Path Solutions’ total commitment to open standards enables its clients to benefit from the latest technology advances ensuring business agility, continuity, data integrity and availability, and low downtime delivering a significant and immediate ROI.



باث سوليوشنز تطلق مجموعتها من الخدمات المصرفية الرقمية والذكاء الإصطناعي لصناعة مصرفية حديثة



تجمع بين الوظائف الغنية والقدرات الرقمية الأساسية لإعطاء المصارف ميزة تنافسية في السباق الرقمي المستمر



5 آذار/مارس 2020 - يسرّ شركة باث سوليوشنز (Path Solutions) أن تعلن عن إطلاقها خطة عمل تفصيلية جديدة لمبادرة الذكاء الرقمي مع إطلاق منصتين جديدتين، باث للحلول الرقمية وباث للتكنولوجيا الذكية التي ستمكن مصارف صاحبة رؤى مستقبلية طموحة من تعزيز قدراتها التنافسية من خلال تزويد عملائها بتجربة مصرفية رقمية ذكية متسقة وسلسة، مع الإستفادة من الإمكانات الكاملة للبيانات.



إنﱠ مجموعة باث للحلول الرقمية المتقدمة بإعتبارها منصة مصرفية مفتوحة وشاملة تتميز بخصائص كثيرة فهي آمنة للغاية وقابلة للتطوير ومرنة وقوية ومحصنة ضد المخاطر المستقبلية وسهلة الإستخدام، كما وتربط جميع القنوات المصرفية الرقمية بخدمات وتطبيقات المصرف التي تتمثل بالخدمات المصرفية الأساسية، وإدارة علاقات العملاء، وأنظمة الدفع، مما يمكّن المصرف من تقديم تجربة القنوات المتعددة والمتكاملة والسلسة للعميل عبر جميع القنوات، والبرامج، والأجهزة. كذلك تساعد هذه المنصة المتطورة المصارف على تحويل العديد من قنواتها المصرفية المعزولة إلى تجربة ممتعة ترتكز على رضا العميل وإثراء تجاربه، وفي الوقت نفسه بسيطة، وقابلة للتعديل بحسب طلبه، كما وتمكنه من الوصول إلى المعلومات في الوقت المناسب وتجعل تجربته أكثر مرونة، وسلاسة، وخالية من الشوائب. كما وتتيح للمصارف الإنخراط أكثر في حياة عملائها من خلال الإستماع لإنطباعاتهم حول خدمة معينة والتفاعل معهم، كما وتمكنها من فهم هذه المتطلبات، والتفاعل معها وتعزيز ولاء العملاء من خلال إستجابة مباشرة عبر كافة المنصات.



في حين أن مجموعة باث للتكنولوجيا الذكية هي منصة تتمتع بالقدرة على الإندماج مع أي نظام مصرفي أساسي بحيث تمكّن المصارف من تسخير البيانات وتحليلها بذكاء بإستخدام بحيرة البيانات للمؤسسات، مما يوفر للمصرف ميزة تنافسية كبيرة من خلال مساعدته على تحقيق وصولٍ ذاتي الخدمة للبيانات وتشغيل التحليلات الإستكشافية من أجل تحسين النتائج مع التركيز على رضا العملاء وإثراء تجاربهم. تمكن منصة باث للتكنولوجيا الذكية المؤسسات من تسريع إتخاذ قراراتها بثقة وذكاء وفاعلية. علاوة على ذلك، توفّر المرونة في تسيير الأعمال، وتحسّن الكفاءة التشغيلية، وتحفّز الإبتكار والتميز التنافسي والنمو المربح.

تُمكِّن المنصة القائمة على التعلم الآلي المصارف من الإستفادة من البيانات المهيكلة وغير المهيكلة، وتحويلها إلى معلومات قيمة وتحليلات إستكشافية لفهم السلوكيات والأنماط، مع حلول معدة بحسب الطلب قائمة على الذّكاء الإصطناعي والتي تشمل توقعات العملاء وتحليلات المخاطر والكشف عن الإحتيال وغيرها من البرامج المكيفة بحسب الطلب. ومن جهة أخرى، تمكن القدرة الجديدة لمكافحة الإحتيال التي تعمل بتقنية الذّكاء الإصطناعي المصارف من إنشاء تجارب سلسة لعملائها مع توفير مستويات جديدة لحماية البيانات.



وبُعيد كشف النقاب عن مجموعة التقنيات الجديدة، علّق رئيس مجلس الإدارة والرئيس التنفيذي لباث سوليوشنز محمد الخطيب قائلاً، "يكمن الإبتكار في صميم نموذج أعمالنا. فنحن نسعى دائمًا الى إحداث تحولات ٍ جوهرية في تجارب العملاء المصرفية من خلال التحول الرقمي". وتابع قائلاً، "ستشهد السنوات القليلة المقبلة تحولاً ملحوظًا في القطاع المصرفي. فما هذا التغيير إلا الواقع الذي تحدثه الثورة الرقمية على مختلف مناحي الحياة اليومية. فبات هذا القطاع ساحة معركة تنافسية حيث يبقى فقط الأكثر كفاءة وقدرة على التكيف والإبداع. وبالتالي، فإن باث سوليوشنز تستثمر في التقنيات الناشئة كوسيلة لدعم المصارف والمؤسسات المالية في تحولها الرقمي ومساعدتها على المضي قدماً في إستراتيجيتها الرقمية التي تركز على العملاء، وتسخير الإمكانات الكاملة للذكاء الإصطناعي".



ومع تدفق المعاملات المصرفية اليومية، فإن الحفاظ على رؤية واحدة لجميع العمليات هو الطريقة الوحيدة للحفاظ على ميزة تنافسية وتجنب الخسائر المالية. ومما يزيد من حدة هذه الحاجة تشديد أنظمة الإمتثال، حيث أصبحت المصارف أكثر يقظة مع الضوابط والإجراءات الكافية لزيادة الربحية والحد والسيطرة على المخاطر، وكذلك فهم تفضيلات العملاء.

وفي هذا السياق علّق الخطيب قائلاً، "لن نتوانى عن مساعدة المصارف على تبني التحول الرقمي بشكل كامل من خلال الأساليب التي تعتمد على التكنولوجيا، وفي نفس الوقت نكتسب رؤية متعمقة للقطاع في بيئة تنظيمية مصرفية شديدة التغير".



أصبحت إستراتيجيات الإبتكار لدى المصارف أكثر جرأة. وبالتالي، تقوم باث سوليوشنز حاليًا بتطوير برامج البلوك تشين المالية. زد على ذلك، ستسمح هذه التقنية الجديدة للمصارف بأن تصبح منصات موثوقة لمجموعة واسعة من الخدمات المالية. لا يمكن التقليل من شأن الوعود التي تحملها تقنية البلوك تشين لتعزيز النمو في التمويل التجاري، لأن التكنولوجيا لها القدرة على معالجة فجوة التمويل التجاري العالمي البالغة 1.5 تريليون دولار والتي تؤثر على تدفقات التنمية والإستثمار، كما والإندماج المالي. بإستخدام تقنية البلوك تشين الحديثة تستفيد المؤسسات المالية كبيرة كانت أم صغيرة من رؤية أفضل للعلاقات التجارية وسهولة الوصول إلى خيارات التمويل، مما يتيح لها الإستفادة من فرص السوق الجديدة في المشهد المالي المتطور.



وبعد 28 عامًا من العمل الدؤوب والإبتكار في قطاع البرمجيات المصرفية العالمية الذي يتضمن أحدث التطورات في مجال تكنولوجيا المعلومات، أطلقت باث سوليوشنز مبادرة باث للحلول الرقمية والتكنولوجيا الذكية وهي واحدة من مجموعة واسعة من التقنيات الأكثر إبتكارًا في هذا القطاع، معتبرةً بذلك الذكاء الإصطناعي جزءًا لا يتجزأ من برنامجها ومكونًا أساسيًا في تمكين البنك الذكي المستقبلي. وأكّد الخطيب قائلًا، "نحن نعمل على تنفيذ إستراتيجيتنا ونسعى جاهدين للتفرد بالقيمة المقدمة". وختم قائلًا، "تمكّن هذه المبادرة المصارف من زيادة إلتزاماتها تجاه العميل وتعزيز الشفافية وسرعة التحرك لتحقيق نمو في إبتكار خدمات مالية جديدة في قطاع مليء بالتحديات. لا يمكن تحقيق ذلك إلا من خلال منصة مصرفية مفتوحة موحدة، وهي عنصر رئيسي في التجارب القائمة على التفاعلات المنظمة".



لمحة عن باث سوليوشنز



باث سوليوشنز هي شركة رائدة في تقديم الحلول المالية التقنية الرقمية لأكثر من 140 مؤسسة ماليّة إسلاميّة في 40 دولة، ومن خلال تقديم حقيبة خدمات شاملة ومتكاملة التي تجمع بشكل فريد بين القطاع المصرفي والتكنولوجيا. كما أن الشركة رائدة عالمياً في تطوير الحلول البرمجيّة الحاصلة على شهادة الإمتثال المصدقة من أيوفي وتنفيذها، بالإضافة إلى خدماتها الإستشاريّة، والدعم، والتدريب، زد على ذلك خدمات الإستعانة بمصادر خارجية.



وتقدم باث سوليوشنز مجموعة مبادرات للعصر الجديد من بينها الخدمات المصرفية الإجتماعية والرقمية والخدمات التنقلية، وتحليلات الأعمال، وحلول إدارة المخاطر والإلتزام التي تُعنى بمواكبة متطلبات عصر السرعة والتقدّم اللا مثيل له إلى جانب قدرتها على التنبؤ بتطورات الغد. كذلك، وتعتمد منصة آيمال (iMAL) للخدمات المصرفية الإسلامية الأساسيّة الحائزة على جوائز عديدة على الهياكل الموجّهة نحو البنية الخدمية، كما تدعم الخدمات المصرفيّة المفتوحة من خلال واجهة برمجة التطبيقات المفتوحة وخدمات شبكة الإنترنت. زد على ذلك، يمكّن الإلتزام التام لشركة باث سوليوشنز بالمعايير العالميّة بما يسمح لعملائها من الإستفادة من أحدث الإبتكارات التقنيّة بما يضمن لتسيير سير الأعمال ومرونتها، وإستمراريتها، وسلامة البيانات وتوافرها، وتقديم تلك الخدمات في إطار زمني قصير بما يحقق عوائد إستثمارية فورية وكبيرة.



-إنتهى-

