Paris EUROPLACE et le Bureau de Régulation Financière de la Municipalité de Shanghai signent un Memorandum of Understanding pour accélérer la coopération entre les deux places financières

Dans le cadre d'un premier M.o.U signée en 2010, le bureau de régulation financière de la Municipalité de Shanghai (anciennement, le bureau des services financiers) et Paris EUROPLACE ont soutenu de façon continue les échanges et la coopération entre les acteurs des places financières de Paris et Shanghai
La signature de ce nouvel accord témoigne de la volonté et de l'ambition des deux Places financières de renforcer la coopération existante suivant les axes suivants :
1. le développement du dialogue et des échanges entre les deux centres financiers ;
2. le renforcement de la coopération entre acteurs privés français et chinois (banques, sociétés de gestion, compagnies d'assurances,…) ;
3. la coopération entre les meilleurs universités et centres de recherche des deux pays ;
4. l'accélération de la coopération en matière de finance inclusive, d'innovation financière, de Fintech et concernant les activités de marché.
À propos de Paris EUROPLACE :
Paris EUROPLACE est l'organisation chargée de développer et promouvoir au plan international la Place financière de Paris et, d'une manière générale, l'industrie financière française. Elle fédère l'ensemble des parties prenantes : entreprises émettrices, investisseurs, intermédiaires bancaires et financiers, professions juridiques et comptables, sociétés de conseil, autorités de marchés, soit plus de 400 membres. L'association est présidée par Augustin de Romanet, président-directeur général de Aéroports de Paris.
www.paris-europlace.com
