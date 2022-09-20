Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Ownera Announces $20M Series A Financing including J.P. Morgan and LRC Group

Funding will be used to accelerate Ownera’s deployment of a global interoperability network to unlock the institutional tokenized securities market.


Ownera Announces $20M Series A Financing including J.P. Morgan and LRC Group
Ownera, the company delivering an extensive interoperability trading network for tokenized assets, is today announcing Series A funding of $20M including J.P. Morgan and LRC Group.

Ownera’s objective is to create a global unified inter-trading pipeline for digital securities, efficiently connecting siloed tokenization platforms and trading interfaces. Based on the open-source FINP2P protocol, Ownera’s offering seamlessly connects any type of securities tokenization engine on any public or private blockchain, or even on traditional ledgers.

For financial institutions and venues, Ownera can provide clients with a unified digital securities wallet, connected to a single API that aggregates and normalizes the offerings. Clients can then invest, trade, lend and borrow against the connected set of tokenized assets.

The Series A financing round also includes Draper Goren Holm, tokentus Investment AG, Accomplice Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, The Ropart Group and Archax.

“It is commonly accepted that the tokenization of securities has the capacity to digitize markets with total value in the trillions of dollars. Dozens of platforms are being deployed by financial institutions across the market, and our job is to be the neutral layer, seamlessly interconnecting them into one global distribution and liquidity network, using open-source network specifications”, said Ownera Co-Founder & CEO, Ami Ben-David.

“Interconnectivity is key to maintaining a liquid marketplace for tokenized assets. Ownera has developed a solution with the potential to connect multiple platforms to start building towards that liquid marketplace”, said Scott Lucas, Head of Markets DLT, J.P. Morgan.

“LRC has chosen Ownera as a solution to distribute tokenized Real Estate assets to qualified investors using the open-source FinP2P protocol, adopted by global financial institutions. This solution has the potential to allow qualified investors access to single assets, portfolios and real estate-based structures in tokenized form, optimizing asset allocation and removing unnecessary friction”, said Nadav Zohar, Chairman, LRC Group.

J.P. Morgan’s Scott Lucas will join Ownera’s board. Nadav Zohar, Chairman of the LRC Group, a major investor in the round and partner of Ownera, will join the board as Executive Chairman.

About Ownera:
Ownera is a digital assets software company building the institutional inter-trading rails for a new multi-trillion-dollar digital securities market. The company led the creation of the open-source FinP2P interoperability protocol and delivers FinP2P based network nodes and digital assets solutions to the financial industry, which enable global distribution and liquidity for digital securities. Learn more at: ownera.io

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 20 Septembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Offre : Analyste/Associate M&A - Paris/Nantes/Lyon/Toulouse

Offre : Gestionnaire Middle-Office – Débutant – Fonds de Private Equity Paris

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Family Office – Paris

Embauchez un jeune à la rentrée et profitez des aides

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Stéphane Hincourt -Thomassin nommé Managing Partner au sein du groupe Calmon Partners

L’association de l’économie numérique (ACSEL) fait sa rentrée avec la nomination de Valentin HUEBER au poste de Délégué Général

Banque Hottinguer annonce l’arrivée de deux nouveaux associés en Corporate Finance

Spendesk annonce la nomination de Julien Lafouge au poste de Directeur Financier du Groupe Spendesk

Frédéric PELONG, Directeur Administratif et Financier, intègre le Directoire de Valbiotis

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

How to Make it as a Successful Fintech Startup

Podcasts | LÉGAL / Mettre en demeure grâce aux NFT

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary discusses what’s next for the U.S. and Global Economy at UAE’s AIM Summit

Le retour d'expérience de Montigny-le-Bretonneux, première commune à adopter Manty Budget

Coblence avocats conseille Neobrain dans le cadre de l’intégration au sein de son groupe de la société WiserSKILLS

Find and Join New IDOs through Uplift, Verified by Blockpass

Moonstake Officially Supports The Ethereum Merge

Ownera Announces $20M Series A Financing including J.P. Morgan and LRC Group

5 conseils pour les concepteurs de jeux vidéo débutants au Canada

International summit “WOW MetaVentures Bangkok” to be held on Dec. 14–15

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Offre : Analyste/Associate M&A - Paris/Nantes/Lyon/Toulouse

Pixpel and Concordium bring insurance policy to Web 3.0 gaming

Osborne Clarke a conseillé et accompagné ILIUM, acteur stratégique dans le secteur des pools de minage de crypto-actifs, pour l’obtention de son enregistrement en qualité de PSAN

L’association de l’économie numérique (ACSEL) fait sa rentrée avec la nomination de Valentin HUEBER au poste de Délégué Général

La fintech Karmen devrait bientôt dépasser les 10M€ de financements octroyés

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.