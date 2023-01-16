Orange Financial To Launch Innovative Yield Farming Treasury – Stablecoin Rewards for NFT Holders

Through its innovative approach, Orange Financial has created a basket of DeFi assets and farming opportunities to provide yield for its NFT holders. The Treasury takes care of all the compounding and harvesting on behalf of its holders and routes the returns back through USDC, making it a convenient and secure choice for hands-off diversification.



One of the key features of Orange Financial is that the Treasury rewards users in stablecoins as opposed to using a native token. This allows holders to receive real-yield instead of devaluing volatile assets. The treasury participates in a wide range of yield farming opportunities to provide the best returns for its holders. With no native token and no fixed interest rate, the Treasury’s payout schedule is purely dependent on market conditions and is transparently posted on a weekly basis.



In addition to its diversified DeFi Treasury, Orange Financial is also Polygon native and does not require any staking or interaction from NFT holders after they mint their NFTs. All USDC rewards are air-dropped directly to the wallet of each holder, making it a hassle-free way to participate in yield farming.



Orange Financial NFT’s can be stored on cold wallets with no connection to the internet, making it a safe and convenient way to receive stablecoin rewards. With a low cost of entry and no minimum stake requirement, Orange Financial allows NFT holders to diversify into a basket of high-cost-of-entry yield farming projects and receive all the compounding benefits without any additional effort.



Be sure to catch the launch of Orange Financial on February 1st, 2023 and keep an eye out for updates on Orange Financial’s progress as we work to revolutionize the DeFi industry and offer real-yield opportunities for NFT holders.



About Orange Financial

Orange Financial was Created from a desire to have a service in the web3 space that simply did not exist: A efficient, yet incredibly transparent yield farming treasury that has no native token and no fixed interest. A treasury that pays rewards to holders only when they are due- and always in an asset that never loses value (USDC).

As DeFi continues to grow the price of entry for certain projects continues to rise. Orange Financial believes everyone should have the opportunity to participate in DeFi. With a low cost of entry, Orange Financial NFT holders are able to diversify into a basket of high-cost of entry-yield farming projects and receive all the compounding benefits without lifting a finger.

www.orange.financial

