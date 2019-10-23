Online Blockchain Announces Rapid Expansion of its FreeFaucet Website

articles liés
The UK’s leading listed blockchain company reports that https://freefaucet.io – a hub for cryptocurrency faucets - has moved up 112,000 places to 31,933 in Alexa’s global internet traffic rankings in only 90 days [1]. Alexa Rank is a definitive and respected measure of website popularity calculated by looking at traffic and visitor engagement.
FreeFaucet, which boasts some of the highest-paying cryptocurrency faucets on the net, has surpassed the 25,000 registered user level just five months after its beta launch. The site continues to increase users in line with strong growth with approximately 1000 new registrations occurring each week. Over 600,000 claims of 17 available cryptos - ranging from Bitcoin and PlusOneCoin to Ravencoin and Ethereum - have already been made by users.
The successful introduction of subscription services alongside advertising leads the company to expect that FreeFaucet.io will make an appreciable contribution to revenue in the next financial year. This elevation in global ranking follows FreeFaucet’s announcement earlier this month about the launch of ‘impression faucets’ - a pioneering type of cryptocurrency faucet and advertising industry disruptor.
“Alexa is a great web analytics tool; we’ve used it for years. FreeFaucet’s rise in the Alexa rankings is terrific and its rapid ascent in the Alexa traffic charts highlights that FreeFaucet is becoming a valuable property fast,” said Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain plc. “This is just the beginning.”
About Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC)
Online Blockchain (www.onlineblockchain.io) is a UK-based incubator and developer of businesses in internet and information-based technologies, including developers, administrators and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies. The Company created ADVFN www.advfn.com and today still has a holding of 17.98% in ADVFN plc.
Online Blockchain plc continues to consider new related opportunities and particularly crypto currencies and blockchain-based opportunities including incubating cryptocurrency start-ups and developing technical innovation in the blockchain space. Led by a team with over two decades of pioneering in tech, Online Blockchain focuses on innovation in cryptocurrency and decentralised ecosystems via various applications of blockchain: incubating cryptocurrency start-ups and developing technical innovation in the blockchain space.
