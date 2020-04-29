One Third of European Banks Closed Since 2008

articles liés
-
Horaires d’ouverture de la Bourse
-
Où investir durant la crise du Coronavirus ?
-
Crise sanitaire et télétravail : vers une prise de conscience du retard technologique de la France ?
-
GoCardless lance Success+, sa première solution d’optimisation des paiements basée sur le machine learning
-
ZELF s’associe à Treezor en vue de lancer des services de paiement et de proposer des cartes virtuelles via les applications de messagerie
According to data gathered by Finanso.se, the number of European banks fell to 5,963 as of January 2020, or 30% less compared to 2008 figures. Statistics show that around 2,600 banks, and credit institutions in Europe were closed in the last twelve years.
The Number of Bank Branches Fell by 27%
In 2008, there were 8,525 credit institutions in the EU, revealed the European Banking Federation survey. The 2008 financial crisis triggered the downsizing trend, which has continued relentlessly ever since. In the next four years, the number of credit institutions in the EU plunged to 7,862.
By the end of 2016, the decreasing trend cut down the number of European credit institutions to 6,596, or nearly 2,000 less compared to 2008 figures.
The 2020 figures revealed that one in four credit institutions disappeared since the financial crisis. Moreover, statistics show that in the last twelve years the number of bank branches fell by almost 65,000, or 27% less compared to 2008 figures, reflecting the growing use of online and mobile banking services across EU countries.
Germany Holds 25% of All European Banks in 2020
The downsizing trend in the number of European banks continued in 2019, revealed the Statista survey. Last year’s 2.7% decline was smaller than in recent years and was most notable in Germany, Italy, Austria, and Ireland. However, the 2020 data show that Germany still holds 25% of all credit institutions in Europe.
The German banking system is made up of private banks, publicly owned banks, and member-owned credit unions. As of January 2020, Germany had 1,531 operating banks or nearly one thousand more than any other European country. The largest one among them is Deutsche Bank, with around €1.3trn in total assets.
Poland ranked second on the list with 627 banks operating as of January this year. Austria, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom follow, with 522, 485, 406, and 401 banks, respectively. Statistics show that almost 65% of all European banks operate in one of the six leading markets.
The full story can be read here: https://finanso.se/one-third-of-european-banks-closed-since-2008/
The Number of Bank Branches Fell by 27%
In 2008, there were 8,525 credit institutions in the EU, revealed the European Banking Federation survey. The 2008 financial crisis triggered the downsizing trend, which has continued relentlessly ever since. In the next four years, the number of credit institutions in the EU plunged to 7,862.
By the end of 2016, the decreasing trend cut down the number of European credit institutions to 6,596, or nearly 2,000 less compared to 2008 figures.
The 2020 figures revealed that one in four credit institutions disappeared since the financial crisis. Moreover, statistics show that in the last twelve years the number of bank branches fell by almost 65,000, or 27% less compared to 2008 figures, reflecting the growing use of online and mobile banking services across EU countries.
Germany Holds 25% of All European Banks in 2020
The downsizing trend in the number of European banks continued in 2019, revealed the Statista survey. Last year’s 2.7% decline was smaller than in recent years and was most notable in Germany, Italy, Austria, and Ireland. However, the 2020 data show that Germany still holds 25% of all credit institutions in Europe.
The German banking system is made up of private banks, publicly owned banks, and member-owned credit unions. As of January 2020, Germany had 1,531 operating banks or nearly one thousand more than any other European country. The largest one among them is Deutsche Bank, with around €1.3trn in total assets.
Poland ranked second on the list with 627 banks operating as of January this year. Austria, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom follow, with 522, 485, 406, and 401 banks, respectively. Statistics show that almost 65% of all European banks operate in one of the six leading markets.
The full story can be read here: https://finanso.se/one-third-of-european-banks-closed-since-2008/
Chaineum : Neo Investment Bank
Laurent Leloup : Conférencier blockchain
HealthTech.Finance : HealthTech Investment Bank
Laurent Leloup : Conférencier blockchain
HealthTech.Finance : HealthTech Investment Bank
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.