On November 13 th - 14 th 2018, Sora Ventures and Sora Foundation will host their first annual conference Sora Summit at the Macau Tower in Macau.


Sora Summit aims to enhance the mutual understanding and cooperation between leaders in the blockchain industry and the rest of the world and to gather brilliant minds across all industry roles to generate innovative discussion and ideas on the trends and development of our industry.



This year, they have invited speakers from Mainland China, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Russia, and Taiwan. With over 65 speakers confirmed, the conference will attract over 500 attendees from universities, investments firms, startups, corporates firms, and more. Speakers include representatives from Pantera Capital, Blocktower, 500 Startups, EY, KPMG, PwC, OKEx, Foundation Capital, Qtum Foundation, and more.

Macau is a special administrative region (SAR) of China located west of Hong Kong that was once a colony of Portugal. The city is best known for casino gaming, with four times the revenue than Vegas.

This year, Sora Summit is hosting at the same time as Macau Gaming Show, one of Macau’s largest gaming conference, and have partnered with Alphaslot to showcase how blockchain technology can be used in casino gaming.

Tickets are available at www.sorasummit.com.sorasummit.com .

Finyear is a media partner of the first annual conference Sora Summit.

Mercredi 17 Octobre 2018
