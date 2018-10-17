On November 13 th - 14 th 2018, Sora Ventures and Sora Foundation will host their first annual conference Sora Summit at the Macau Tower in Macau.

articles liés
-
7 reasons to visit the Blockchain Life 2018 forum
-
Asia's Biggest Chainers Blockchain Week Events Returns To South Korea Early January 2019.
-
More than 80 international speakers are set to perform in Saint Petersburg at the largest blockchain event of the Eastern Europe.
-
NEXT STEP! Mars Blockchain Summit NYC to be Held on October 18, 2018
-
The Fourth Edition Of Block Hedge Business 2018 At Zurich Is Set To Create Ripples In The Blockchain World
This year, they have invited speakers from Mainland China, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Russia, and Taiwan. With over 65 speakers confirmed, the conference will attract over 500 attendees from universities, investments firms, startups, corporates firms, and more. Speakers include representatives from Pantera Capital, Blocktower, 500 Startups, EY, KPMG, PwC, OKEx, Foundation Capital, Qtum Foundation, and more.
Macau is a special administrative region (SAR) of China located west of Hong Kong that was once a colony of Portugal. The city is best known for casino gaming, with four times the revenue than Vegas.
This year, Sora Summit is hosting at the same time as Macau Gaming Show, one of Macau’s largest gaming conference, and have partnered with Alphaslot to showcase how blockchain technology can be used in casino gaming.
Tickets are available at www.sorasummit.com.sorasummit.com .
Finyear is a media partner of the first annual conference Sora Summit.
Macau is a special administrative region (SAR) of China located west of Hong Kong that was once a colony of Portugal. The city is best known for casino gaming, with four times the revenue than Vegas.
This year, Sora Summit is hosting at the same time as Macau Gaming Show, one of Macau’s largest gaming conference, and have partnered with Alphaslot to showcase how blockchain technology can be used in casino gaming.
Tickets are available at www.sorasummit.com.sorasummit.com .
Finyear is a media partner of the first annual conference Sora Summit.
Fineyar - Daily News
Lisez gratuitement :
Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.
- Sa lettre mensuelle Le Trésorier
Read for free :
The daily newspaper Finyear
- Its daily newsletter :
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in Finance innovation, Digital Finance, Cryptofinance.
Le quotidien Finyear
- Sa newsletter quotidienne :
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation, Finance Digitale, Cryptofinance.
- Sa lettre mensuelle Le Trésorier
Read for free :
The daily newspaper Finyear
- Its daily newsletter :
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in Finance innovation, Digital Finance, Cryptofinance.