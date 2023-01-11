Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Philippe Hottinguer Finance internship opportunity - July 2023.


About Philippe Hottinguer Finance
Philippe Hottinguer Finance is an independent investment banking firm specializing in midcap mergers and acquisitions.
We provide the full spectrum of corporate finance advisory services including buy and sell-side M&A, MBO/MBI, debt and equity funding.
As our team enjoys a strong growth of its activities, we are looking to reinforce our corporate finance team.
We have offices in France and Switzerland.

Job Description
Based in Paris, you will be integrated within the Corporate Finance team and support our advisory team on transactions and marketing/sourcing initiatives.



Your assignments will include:
- Conducting in-depth industry and market research in respect of target clients and transaction opportunities.
- Preparing pitch-books and presentations, including individual company strategic and financial analysis, to support the senior team on client development.
- Building financial models and valuation including DCF, LBO, etc.
- Participating in every step of buy/sell-side/financing process (review of due diligence reports, redaction of documentation and information packs for client meetings, dataroom management,...).
- Taking an active part in client meetings and presentations.

Qualifications:
- Strong interest in the field of corporate finance, ideally with a minimum of 6-month experience in M&A or closely related field (ECM, private equity or leveraged finance).
- Solid technical knowledge (modelling and valuation skills).
- Outstanding analytical and quantitative capabilities.
- High attention to detail.
- French mother tongue or bilingual as French is the main working language both verbally and in writing. Excellent command of/fluency in English given our significant level of cross-border work.
- Open-minded candidates with a demonstrated sense of initiative, creativity, and team spirit.
- Proven team-working skills.
- Ability to cope with significant workload and time constraints

Location: Paris, France

Timing: Start July 2023

Profile: At least one significant experience in corporate finance (M&A, PE, Transaction Services, etc.)

Experience: Second part of Gap Year or end of study internship

Remuneration: 1 600€ gross

How to apply
Please send your C.V. by email to: Willy XU - willy.xu@phhfinance.com
Anna BROUDIN - anna.broudin@phhfinance.com

