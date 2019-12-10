OKEx To Launch Options Trading

OKEx (www.okex.com), the world’s largest spot and futures digital asset exchange by trading volume, today announced the launch of options trading. Developed from the ground up, OKEx Options Trading represents a complete upgrade to the platform’s trading architecture, backed by a faster, more stable and robust infrastructure. Options trading will be available on OKEx starting December 27, 2019, and simulation will begin on December 12, 2019. With this addition, OKEx is the first crypto exchange to offer C2C, spot, futures, perpetual swap, and options trading under the same roof. Users can select from a wide range of products to best fit their trading and hedging strategies.



Options trading is a type of derivatives trading that gives the buyer the ability to purchase or sell an underlying asset after paying a premium. OKEx Options will offer both buy and write options, which enhances trade flexibility and market transparency with trade prices that closely reflect market trends. OKEx’s version is a major improvement upon other platforms that only support buy options.



OKEx Options also includes a rigorous anti-manipulation system. Designed to prevent close price manipulation, OKEx averages out the spot data from multiple platforms to obtain a fair settlement price. The options mark price is determined by OKEx in real time using the Black-Scholes pricing model. Since a single transaction or quote cannot affect the options market -- which only responds to estimated options volatility -- users can make better informed decisions.



“We are excited about the upcoming launch of options trading. We’ve seen increasing demand for crypto derivative products across all our client segments, especially from our institutional clients, who have shown the fastest-growing demand in derivative trading, especially on futures or perpetual swap,” said Jay Hao, CEO of OKEx. “We aim to provide the broadest range of trading and risk management tools to all our clients from institutional to retail market participants.”



“Options is a unique instrument that enable traders to manage, price and hedge the volatility of crypto assets with a combination of option contracts. It also gives a trader the ability to take advantage of more than just market direction,” continued Hao. “As the crypto market evolves, we aim to build a complete derivatives product suite, delivering solutions to optimize users’ trading strategies. OKEx Options is a major step towards this goal.”



To access OKEx Options, users must complete KYC verification and pass a suitability test to show they understand the products they’re trading. Options trading simulation will begin on December 12, 2019, with live trading launching December 27, 2019.



About OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital asset trading services including fiat-to-token, token-to-token, and derivatives trading to users globally. Currently, over 400 spot and derivatives trading pairs are available for users to optimize their trading strategies. With a safe, reliable, and stable environment for digital asset trading, OKEx serves millions of customers in more than 200 countries and regions.

