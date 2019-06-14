OKEx Native Token OKB and OKLink Stablecoin USDK Listed on Bitfinex

articles liés
-
IBM, KPMG, Merck and Walmart to collaborate as part of FDA's program to evaluate the use of blockchain to protect pharmaceutical product integrity
-
Blockpass and Beam Collaborate on Research to Provide User-Centric Solutions that put Privacy First
-
Blockpass to Service Ampleforth IEO on New Tokinex Platform
-
SIA Partners with Quant Network to Explore Innovative Solutions in Blockchain Interoperability for Banks and Financial Institutions
-
Sky Republic lance Atlas, une plateforme blockchain d’entreprise, bâtie pour moderniser les écosystèmes B2B
Bitfinex will also list USDK, which is a stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a registered Trust Company based in Nevada, US (Read more). The nine new trading pairs will officially open on Bitfinex from 10am, June 13, 2019 (UTC), including USDK/USD, BTC/USDK, ETH/USDK, USDT/USDK, EOS/USDK, OKB/USD, OKB/BTC, OKB/ETH and OKB/USDT.
Empowering OKEx’s ecosystem, OKB allows OKEx users to perform various tasks such as setting up an OKEx partner exchange, settling trading fees, and subscribing for new tokens on the token sale platform OK Jumpstart. With multiple use-cases, OKB has been capturing more market share over the months, according to the data revealed on CoinMarketCap.
OKB, the native token of OKEx, is currently operating in the Ethereum Network (ERC20). Later this year, it will be migrated to OKChain, the blockchain which OKEx has been developing. And now, it is at the final testing stage.
“We aim to foster a new economy with blockchain technology. To achieve de-intermedium and financial inclusion, we do not work as an isolated island. We believe the key to prompt the market growth requires teamwork, which is the reason for us joining forces with other leading industry players to spark new chemistry,” said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx. “OKB being listed on Bitfinex is just the beginning, it marks the recognition of our native token and platform from our peers, and we will continue to explore further opportunities in all-kinds of collaboration with other industry players. We never rest on cultivating a fair and transparent trading market and welcome partners with similar mindset to work together.”
About OKEx
OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital asset trading services including fiat-to-token trading, spot trading, and derivatives trading to traders globally with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies.
okex.com
Empowering OKEx’s ecosystem, OKB allows OKEx users to perform various tasks such as setting up an OKEx partner exchange, settling trading fees, and subscribing for new tokens on the token sale platform OK Jumpstart. With multiple use-cases, OKB has been capturing more market share over the months, according to the data revealed on CoinMarketCap.
OKB, the native token of OKEx, is currently operating in the Ethereum Network (ERC20). Later this year, it will be migrated to OKChain, the blockchain which OKEx has been developing. And now, it is at the final testing stage.
“We aim to foster a new economy with blockchain technology. To achieve de-intermedium and financial inclusion, we do not work as an isolated island. We believe the key to prompt the market growth requires teamwork, which is the reason for us joining forces with other leading industry players to spark new chemistry,” said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx. “OKB being listed on Bitfinex is just the beginning, it marks the recognition of our native token and platform from our peers, and we will continue to explore further opportunities in all-kinds of collaboration with other industry players. We never rest on cultivating a fair and transparent trading market and welcome partners with similar mindset to work together.”
About OKEx
OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital asset trading services including fiat-to-token trading, spot trading, and derivatives trading to traders globally with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies.
okex.com
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com