Nucleus Vision Launches Global Identity and Consent (GIDC) Blockchain Network

articles liés
-
Blockchain in Healthcare Will Live Up to the Hype Versus Reality for Stakeholders
-
Quantstamp Wins Cybersecurity in Blockchain Use Case Awards
-
Copper covers 96% of the crypto market after Walled Garden expansion
-
SEBA Crypto Asset Select Index (SEBAX)
-
Credit Suisse Goes Live with AccessFintech’s Global Exception Network
Nucleus Vision addresses the challenges faced by brick-and-mortar businesses through a technological solution that is built using the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence technologies to provide knowledge of consumer shopping behavior and preferences in real-time for retailers. With data at the core of this solution, Nucleus Vision brings in Blockchain technology to ensure privacy and security.
Users can visit Nucleus Vision's block explorer to explore the private blockchain network that currently has five active nodes. Through a user interface developed by the company, users can manage access control to their shopping and behavioral data. Based on the consent of the users, the network executes smart contracts to allow information exchange among the businesses and data partners in the Nucleus Vision ecosystem. Users can also disable permissions to any particular party to access their data.
While unveiling the network at Genesis DevCon, Abhishek Pitti, CEO of Nucleus Vision, says, "The challenges with existing systems in the retail industry are creating opportunities for innovation. Especially, crucial aspects like Data privacy and Consent Management have prominent use cases for Blockchain. Though the availability of information has a lot to offer, lack of stringent security solutions gets in the way to leveraging the data and that's where Blockchain steps in. The launch of the GIDC blockchain network is a way-forward for Nucleus Vision to redefine consumer experience in brick-and-mortar stores."
About Nucleus Vision:
Founded in 2014 at Harvard University, Nucleus Vision (http://www.nucleus.vision) is an end-to-end technology solution that captures & provides previously inaccessible data to retailers and brick-and-mortar businesses through blockchain and real-time sensor technology.
SOURCE Nucleus Vision
Users can visit Nucleus Vision's block explorer to explore the private blockchain network that currently has five active nodes. Through a user interface developed by the company, users can manage access control to their shopping and behavioral data. Based on the consent of the users, the network executes smart contracts to allow information exchange among the businesses and data partners in the Nucleus Vision ecosystem. Users can also disable permissions to any particular party to access their data.
While unveiling the network at Genesis DevCon, Abhishek Pitti, CEO of Nucleus Vision, says, "The challenges with existing systems in the retail industry are creating opportunities for innovation. Especially, crucial aspects like Data privacy and Consent Management have prominent use cases for Blockchain. Though the availability of information has a lot to offer, lack of stringent security solutions gets in the way to leveraging the data and that's where Blockchain steps in. The launch of the GIDC blockchain network is a way-forward for Nucleus Vision to redefine consumer experience in brick-and-mortar stores."
About Nucleus Vision:
Founded in 2014 at Harvard University, Nucleus Vision (http://www.nucleus.vision) is an end-to-end technology solution that captures & provides previously inaccessible data to retailers and brick-and-mortar businesses through blockchain and real-time sensor technology.
SOURCE Nucleus Vision
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.