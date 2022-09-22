Nova Finance, innovative start-up aiming to make Defi more accessible, appoints new COO Zaahirah Adam Defi start-up Nova Finance, designed to simplify and open up access to DeFi and the digital asset space, has today announced the appointment of Zaahirah Adam as the company’s first COO.

Zaahirah Adam brings with her a wealth of experience across traditional finance, fintech, growth strategy and operational execution. Ms Adam will be responsible for the overall business operations, finance function and developing and executing Nova’s strategic roadmap.



Prior to joining Nova, Zaahirah was part of the leadership team at Liberis, a leading global embedded finance platform, where she was responsible for evolving the business strategy, company goal setting, and strategic projects. In addition to her time at Liberis she was previously Head of Strategy and Execution at Capita Pension Solutions, one of the UK’s largest and leading pension firms.



Zaahirah is joining Nova Finance during an exciting period of growth following their hugely successful seed round that raised $3 million at the end of last year from some of the leading VC funds and the biggest names in Defi, including Solana, Animoca and Rarestone. Nova provides users with a diverse set of rebalancing strategies that open up the possibilities of optimizing for gains or reducing risks in their portfolio. When assets aren't being rebalanced, they can be used to generate additional returns through yield generation. The protocol is currently undergoing beta testing with a full public launch expected in due course.



Nova already has an impressive team from both traditional and decentralized finance backgrounds, led by experienced blockchain founders Tom Sichel and Adam Greenberg. Zaahirah will add her experience of scaling financial technology start-ups and her laser focus on execution to help Nova grow.



Zaahirah Adam comments “Personal finance, payments and financial freedom has been a longstanding passion of mine. I am excited to be moving into a space which has such incredible potential to democratise and open up the financial ecosystem. The Defi and crypto ecosystem is one of such rapid innovation and I am delighted to be joining one of the pioneering asset management protocols in this evolving space. Nova’s product is such a ground-breaking one with potential benefits for so many - from experienced crypto investors to complete newcomers, high net worth individuals and financial institutions looking for crypto exposure.”



Adam Greenberg, co-founder adds “We are so excited for Zaahirah to be joining Nova and bringing her proven operational and execution skills at such a crucial time for us in the run-up to the launch of our web app and beyond to our future plans aimed more towards newcomers to the crypto space.”

Tom Sichel, co-founder of Nova Finance says “We are building Nova to make access into DeFi easier by not only simplifying the process, but also allowing people to have greater control and access to finance. A key part of Zaahirah’s role will be to translate our business priorities into roadmaps for the development team, prioritising technical work, then supporting on the product side by translating user feedback and requirements into tech development tools.”



Nova Finance is a Solana based non-custodial asset management protocol that allows people to access DeFi without having to learn complex cryptocurrency or financial management skills. Within the product, users can create a portfolio of assets that auto-generate returns through yield strategies while auto-executing on investment strategies such as dollar-cost averaging, take profit calls and much more.

