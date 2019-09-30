Nouvel Euro PP de 250 millions d'euros de Sopra Steria Group : CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats et Allen & Overy LLP, conseils sur l'opération

articles liés
La première souche était d'un montant de 130 millions d'euros avec une maturité à sept ans portant intérêt au taux de 1,749 % l'an et la seconde d'un montant de 120 millions d'euros avec une maturité à huit ans portant intérêt au taux de 2,000 % l'an.
Les obligations sont cotées sur le marché Euronext Access à Paris.
L'opération a été arrangée par Natixis et Société Générale, en tant que chefs de file conjoints.
Sur cette opération, CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats est intervenu en qualité de conseil des chefs de file conjoints. L'équipe de CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats était composée de Marc-Etienne Sébire, avocat associé, et Myriam Issad, avocate.
Sopra Steria Group était conseillé par Allen & Overy LLP, dont l'équipe était composée de Julien Sébastien, avocat associé, Quentin Herry et Emilie Ferré, avocats.
