Nomination | Triodos Investment Management nomme Daphne Postma à la tête de son fonds Triodos Energy Transition Europe Fund

AboutTriodos Investment Management connects a broad range of investors who want to make their money work for lasting, positive change with innovative entrepreneurs and sustainable businesses doing just that. In doing so, we serve as a catalyst in sectors that are key in the transition to a world that is fairer, more sustainable and humane.We have built up in-depth knowledge throughout our 25 years of impact investing in sectors such as Energy & Climate, Inclusive Finance and Sustainable Food & Agriculture. We also invest in listed companies that materially contribute to the transition toward a sustainable society. Assets under management as per end of 2022: EUR 5.5 billion.Triodos Investment Management is a globally active impact investor and a wholly owned subsidiary of Triodos Bank NV.