New Infrared Heating System Promises to Radically Cut Electricity Costs and Reduce Emissions Worldwide

Homeowners will soon be able to cut their electricity bills using breakthrough infrared heating technology from Saiterm. Based in Amsterdam, the tech company design heating products with the long-term goal of reducing domestic energy consumption and carbon emissions.



Their latest invention “Spring” proposes to be the most efficient domestic and industrial heating system in the world. The company is committed to selling Spring and other heating products on the Ethereum Blockchain. SAIEX tokens are compatible with ERC20 standard, and its smart contract will be continually updated to ensure a fixed price (1 SAIEX = 1 USD), so investors are not affected by market fluctuations in Ethereum.



"We have enhanced the quality and performance of infrared heating systems, creating a globally unique product, thanks to the most innovative, exclusive and patented technologies on the market,” said Founder and CEO of Saiterm, Salvatore Morale.



“Spring” heats new homes and single rooms using infrared heating technology. Its rays transform every single watt of energy, and unlike gas or electricity (which heats air) it warms people and objects directly. Not only do infrared rays keep people warm, but it also removes stuffy air by eliminating excess moisture and mould formation.



Infrared heat also spreads heat more effectively than gas or electricity, and crucially it’s cheaper than traditional models. So much so, underfloor heating, which until recently has been considered one of the most efficient systems, is on average 236% more expensive to run than Spring.



Saiterm’s tests have shown that Spring’s panels (1200 x 600 mm) only need to produce 460 watts of power to reach over 85 ° C, making it the best ratio between consumption and heat emissions available.



Speaking about the breakthrough technology, Salvatore Morale said: “We believe that Spring represents a huge opportunity for homeowners to reduce their energy costs and protect the environment. Gas, oil and pellet boilers have undoubtedly increased greenhouse gases over the past 50 years. By embracing our infrared technology, I believe future homeowners can live and work in maximum comfort while respecting the atmosphere at the same time.”



Available for domestic consumption, Spring is on sale in different sizes and can be controlled remotely from a smartphone, tablet and thermostat. Owners can easily install the device on a wall or ceiling, as it requires no pipes or maintenance, making it a cost-effective and eco-friendly heating solution for new homes and businesses.

