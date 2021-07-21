Neon Labs Deploys Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) on Solana

Neon Labs, a company building secure blockchain solutions, announced today that it will be deploying its cross-chain EVM solution on the Solana testnet. The Neon EVM will grant any dApp in the Ethereum ecosystem access to high throughput and fast block time on Solana, as well as lower gas prices without requiring code changes.



The Neon EVM creates a compatibility layer for Ethereum on the Solana blockchain, allowing anyone to run Ethereum contracts on Solana. It works by introducing incentivized Neon EVM operators to the Solana blockchain who facilitate transactions on behalf of Ethereum dApp users. These operators receive Ethereum-like transactions from dApps that use Neon EVM. Then wrap them into Solana transactions, which are sent for execution on the Solana blockchain.



“Ethereum is a thriving blockchain ecosystem that has a lot to offer to dApp developers and users in terms of tools and infrastructure. At the same time, Solana is attractive to many due to its technical characteristics and is perceived as an emerging market. Thanks to Neon EVM dApp developers will be easily tapping into the Solana market and offer users great experience without any difference in terms of interface or tools used,” said Marina Guryeva at Neon Labs.



At launch, the Neon EVM will run on the Solana testnet - at this time the familiar tools for Ethereum users including Metamask, Remix, Truffle, and others will work on Solana. Once launched on testnet, the Neon EVM will allow any dApp including UniSwap, SushiSwap, 0x, MakerDAO, and others to be used on Solana. Neon EVM will move to Solana mainnet in Q3 of 2021 and till that an optimization of the number of transactions and the speed of their execution will be performed.



“The Neon team has shown dedication to the development of both the Solana and Ethereum ecosystems,” said Anatoly Yakovenko, CEO of Solana. “Its deployment on the Solana blockchain will make it significantly easier for EVM projects to take advantage of the low fees, ultra-fast speeds, and future-proof scalability of Solana. Neon’s EVM scaling solution is a significant milestone and represents a commitment to a multi-chain future.”



Following the EVM launch, Neon will be moving to a more trustless solution. To learn more about the Neon EVM or to participate in testnet please visit: https://neonlabs.org/



About Solana

Solana is the most performant blockchain in the world. It gives developers the confidence to build for the long term by delivering predictable scaling without compromising security or composability. Solana’s performance is driven by intra-shard parallelism, which is capable of processing thousands of smart contracts at once, and by Proof of History, an innovation in distributed timekeeping that unlocks low-latency, sub-second finality across the global state. To learn more, please visit https://solana.com/.



About Neon EVM

Neon EVM enables developers to use EVM on Solana, thus running dApps developed with Ethereum tooling that aim to scale on Solana and take advantage of liquidity on Solana.

It is best suited to developers that want to enjoy a first-mover advantage and reach new customers on Solana, or those who want to scale with the low gas fees and the high transaction speeds that Solana provides. Developers can write dApps in widely-used languages, like Solidity or Vyper, deploy dApps without any reconfiguration to smart contracts, use Ethereum-based tools (like MetaMask, Truffle Suite, etc.) and pre-built integrations for assets (like ERC-20s), in addition to having access to infrastructure services (like Chainlink and TheGraph).

