Neblio Cryptocurrency to Become Available for Seamless Crypto-Swaps on Changelly

Changelly became the first instant exchange service that offered Nebl to the vast crypto community. Now there’s no need for users to pass a complicated registration process on a cryptocurrency exchange. To get Nebl and start staking coins right away users only need to pick Nebl as the destination currency, set the amount and then proceed to the exchange. As soon as the swap is over, Nebl will be delivered directly inside the user’s wallet, thus eliminating the risk of losing coins while keeping them on an exchange account.Neblio blockchain uses the POS consensus algorithm and is unique in that it allows users to take part in block creation and verification by staking Nebl in a simple wallet application. Staking Nebl coins allows users to make an additional annual profit equal to 10% of their Nebl savings.“Neblio is one of those projects, which has a fantastic offering for its users and business partners. This really is an exciting growing ecosystem and I’m very glad to bring the NEBL coin onto the Changelly platform making it easier than ever before to buy and swap,” - CEO Changelly, Eric Benz.“We are extremely excited to see Changelly's support of NEBL on their platform. NEBL is the lifeblood of the Neblio Network and is required for users and businesses to stake, issue NTP1 tokens, perform transactions, build dApps, and more. By making NEBL more accessible to users, Changelly is making the Neblio network and the entire Neblio ecosystem easier to use,” – Eddy Smith, Neblio Co-Founder & Lead Developer is stating.Both companies seek to promote the idea of crypto and blockchain mass adoption, each, however, going about it in its own way. While Changelly provides crypto businesses with its instant crypto exchange API feature, Nebl offers its RESTful API SDKs for application architectures looking to benefit from blockchain technology in terms of tokenization.About ChangellyChangelly is a non-custodial instant cryptocurrency exchange, which means that no user funds are held onto by the service. Changelly acts as an intermediary between crypto exchanges and users, offering access to 150+ cryptocurrencies. The company’s mission is to make the exchange process effortless for everyone who wants to invest in cryptocurrency. Operating since 2015, Changelly attracts over a million visitors monthly who enjoy high limits, fast transactions, and 24/7 live support. Changelly offers an intuitive interface, the best exchange rates, and secure transactions.For those looking to exchange crypto on-the-go, Changelly offers its official mobile app with fixed-rate exchanges, which is available for download on the AppStore and Google Play. For those who would like to exchange crypto at a floating rate, Changelly offers the market-low fee of 0.25% for all crypto-to-crypto exchanges.Changelly offers its API and a customizable payment widget to any crypto service that wishes to broaden its audience and implement new exchange options. Dozens of crypto businesses already use Changelly’s API, adding the instant swap feature to their services. The platform also provides an Affiliate program with a 50% revenue share mechanism.Official website: https://changelly.com/ Global Telegram: https://t.me/join_changelly Global Twitter: https://twitter.com/Changelly_team About NeblNeblio is an Enterprise Blockchain Platform focussed on simplifying blockchain technology for business. Neblio’s lightning fast & scalable blockchain, APIs, NTP1 Token Protocol, and unique services offerings allow clients to easily and quickly utilize blockchain and distributed ledger technology to radically improve efficiency, reduce go-to-market time, and dominate their competition.Learn about Neblio at the Neblio website or join the community on Discord, Telegram, and Twitter.