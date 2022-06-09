Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Nansen Adds NFT Dashboard, Avalanche

Nansen (https://www.nansen.ai/), the industry-leading blockchain data analytics platform, announced today the launch of a new dashboard for Avalanche which will provide extensive NFT market overviews and related data.


Nansen Adds NFT Dashboard, Avalanche
Year to date, the NFT-related activity on AVAX has become a dominant source of activity on its c-chain. According to Nansen data, this activity amounts to approximately 2.34 million AVAX involving 99.7k wallets. Minting-related NFT activity is also dominant to secondary sales on AVAX.

“Given the current macro conditions along with the fact that NFT investing/trading can be highly speculative, we believe that the availability of NFT-related on-chain data can assist users in carrying out due diligence and making informed decisions,” said Paul Harwood, Product Manager at Nansen “We’ve been closely monitoring the trade activities on AVAX and we feel that NFT-related activities on these chains are gradually maturing. We felt that market participants can benefit from the on-chain insights provided by Nansen.”

Nansen currently offers token data for AVAX, including price & transaction volume, DEX trades, insights into when the contract was deployed, and token distribution details such as top Balances, top Holders, and token seniority distribution, as well as exchange activity.

New NFT dashboards will provide insights into market-related data including top collections traded, profit leaderboard, latest minting activity, and minting leaderboard as well as NFT God Mode, which enables users to zoom into specific collections to gain insights on when a contract was deployed and number of NFTs in circulation, average price & volume and distribution of individual transactions. The NFT Wallet Provider NFT gives users the ability to look up the trading portfolio and the profits of any collection. Additional market data will also be provided, including breakdowns of contracts, holders, and trades.

To view the NFT dashboards on Nansen please visit: https://pro.nansen.ai/nft-paradise?network=avalanche

About Nansen
Nansen is a blockchain analytics platform that enriches on-chain data with millions of wallet labels. Crypto investors use Nansen to discover opportunities, perform due diligence and defend their portfolios with our real-time dashboards and alerts.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Jeudi 9 Juin 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Contrôleur financier Fonds de PE – (3 – 6 ans) - Paris

L’Etude Bonnard Lawson recherche un(e) AVOCAT(E) DROIT DES SOCIETES

Back office – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Chargé.e d’affaires – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Avocat(e)/Conseiller(ère) Juridique Technologies / Blockchain / Web 3.0 – Rolle, Suisse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Analyste Stagiaire – Weinberg Capital Partners - Fonds WCP Impact Dev

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Jean-Robert Bousquet et Alexandre Morel rejoignent Eversheds Sutherland avec leur équipe, au sein de la pratique Corporate / M&A

Mollie accélère son développement en France et recrute son nouveau Vice-Président

ABBYY : Hervé Laurandin devient Directeur France

Solarisbank nomme Ingmar Krusch au poste de CIO et Dennis Winter au poste de CTO

Bitfinex Securities Ltd. Appoints Jesse Knutson as Head of Operations

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Nansen Adds NFT Dashboard, Avalanche

La BCE est sur le point de relever ses taux

Fabrick at Money 20/20

Skaleet et Salv annoncent un partenariat pour lutter contre le blanchiment d’argent

iPaidThat lance son plan d'épargne en Bitcoin en partenariat avec StackinSat

Crypto DEX ApolloX Secured Seed Funding

Unifi Protocol Approved for Massive Upgrade to $11M Multichain Infrastructure in Landmark DAO Proposal

TOKEN2049 Singapour, le plus important événement consacré au Web3 en Asie, annonce ses sponsors en titre

Mash Secures US$6 Million in Seed Funding to Remonetize the Internet for Builders, Developers, and Creators

Klasha Closes A $4.5M Seed Fundraise, With An Additional $2M Raised

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Binance Labs Closes $500M Investment Fund to Boost Blockchain, Web3, and Value-Building Technologies

Skaleet s’associe à PSP Lab pour aider ses clients sur les processus d’obtention de licence de paiement en Europe

Mollie accélère son développement en France et recrute son nouveau Vice-Président

Blockchain et cryptomonnaies : quésaco ?

SHŌ Group lance un restaurant au sommet du Salesforce Park de San Francisco, ainsi qu’un club mondial d’adhésion basé sur un NFT