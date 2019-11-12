Nano Maintains Momentum with Important Listing on Changelly.com

articles liés
There is a strong sense of optimism and intent surrounding the fast and fee-less cryptocurrency after a procession of promising news. Recent declarations of intent to implement Nano from the established cutting-edge electronic point of sale company, Kappture, and budding new crypto-payment startup, Appia, have resonated well with the cryptocurrency community who understand the importance of the pursuit of adoption.
“I am very excited for the Nano partnership and feel this really is the ultimate showcase of innovation, security and creativity. I look forward to using their state of the art wallet and many other groundbreaking features, which will be released in the future,” – said Eric Benz, CEO of Changelly.
With NANO getting listed on Changelly’s service, it became available for seamless exchanges from and into other 150+ cryptocurrencies. The exchange process doesn’t require any complex actions to be done. When willing to swap NANO for some other crypto asset, a user only needs to pick a crypto-pair, set the amount, and proceed to exchange.
NANO can also be traded from the Changelly mobile app, which was recently added to the App Store and empowered with the fixed-rate exchanges.
About Nano
Nano is a sustainable digital currency with ultrafast transactions and zero fees over a secure, decentralized network. The Nano protocol was developed to be accessible and lightweight, with a focus on removing inefficiencies present in existing fiat and cryptocurrencies, making it ideal for everyday transactions.
The Nano Foundation is a non-profit organization with the purpose of developing and maintaining the Nano protocol while supporting the Nano ecosystem. Founded with the mission to revolutionize the world economy through a sustainable and secure digital currency that is open and accessible to everyone, the Nano Foundation’s aim is to make money more efficient, for a more equal world.
About Changelly
Changelly is a non-custodial, instant cryptocurrency exchange, which means that no user funds are placed in the service. Operating since 2015, Changelly acts as an intermediary between crypto exchanges and users, offering access to 150+ cryptocurrencies. The company’s mission is making the exchange process effortless for everyone who wants to invest in cryptocurrency. Attracting over a million visitors monthly Changelly provides its loyal community with high limits, fast transactions, and 24/7 live support.
For those who’d love to make crypto exchanges on-the-go, the platform offers its official mobile app, which is now empowered with fixed-rate exchanges. For those who would like to exchange crypto at a floating rate, Changelly offers the lowest fee of 0.25% for all crypto-to-crypto exchanges.
Changelly offers its API and a customizable payment widget to any crypto service that wishes to broaden its audience and implement new exchange options. Dozens of crypto businesses already use Changelly API which empowers their functionality with the instant swap feature. The platform also provides its Affiliate program with a 50% revenue share mechanism.
changelly.com
ano.org
