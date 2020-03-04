Naissance du grand pôle financier public : un motif de fierté collective

articles liés
Ce nouvel ensemble, rendu possible par la loi PACTE et constitué de la Caisse des dépôts et consignations (CDC), de La Poste, de La Banque postale et de CNP Assurances va mobiliser sa capacité d’action au service de l’intérêt général et du développement des territoires. Avec un bilan de 1 000 milliards d’euros, ce grand pôle financier public est un des organismes de financement public les plus importants au monde. En adossant l’activité d’assurance de CNP à La Banque Postale, cette opération consolide l’entreprise publique, qui pourra développer davantage ses services financiers.
À compter de ce jour, la CDC devient l’actionnaire majoritaire de La Poste et La Banque Postale devient l’actionnaire majoritaire de CNP Assurances. Avec 34% du capital, L’Etat reste un actionnaire actif de la Poste, qui veillera notamment à la poursuite dans les meilleures conditions de ses missions de service public.
Pour Bruno Le Maire, « nous créons par cette opération un outil financier public au service de l’intérêt général. Ce pôle financier public sera l’un des plus importants au monde. Il permettra d’améliorer l’efficacité des outils de financements au service des territoires, des entreprises et des particuliers. Ce nouveau pôle financier public mettra les compétences combinées de La Banque Postale, de la Caisse des Dépôts, de Bpifrance et de CNP Assurances, au service de la réduction des fractures territoriales, du financement de notre économie et des grands projets de service public. C’est un motif de fierté collective. »
Source : Cabinet de Bruno Le Maire
cabinets.finances.gouv.fr
MINISTÈRE DE L’ÉCONOMIE ET DES FINANCES
4 mars 2020
