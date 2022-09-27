NFT Tech Appoints Frank Guo as Chief Financial Officer

Frank replaces Inar Kamaletdinov, who was appointed CFO of the Company on January 15, 2022, and provided fractional CFO services.



Frank Guo is an accomplished multifaceted finance executive with over a decade of experience leading various organizations through rapid business growth and strategic responses to evolving markets. Experienced in M&A strategy and post-merger integrations, Frank previously led finance operations at Mantaro Capital Corp., while providing CFO services to venture-funded businesses. Prior to that, he worked at the corporate credit division of RBC Capital Markets with institutional clients across various sectors, including US and Canadian NBFIs. Frank is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds an MBA from the Ivey Business School of the University of Western Ontario.



Commenting on the appointment, NFT Tech CEO Adam De Cata said, “We’re pleased to have someone with Frank’s experience and expertise join NFT Tech. His accomplishments speak for themselves, and I am excited to see how this experience pushes us to new levels and keeps NFT Tech at the forefront of our industry.”



“The Board of Directors would like to thank Inar for his leadership and dedication to NFT Tech over the last several months,” said Wayne Lloyd, Executive Chairman of NFT Tech. “Inar helped guide the company to the current level of success, overseeing some of the Company’s most crucial activities, including the completion of the Company’s public listing and its first audit. We’re grateful that he will stay on board to ensure a stable transition for Frank over the coming months.”



“I am honored to join the team at NFT Technologies and support the Company’s strategic expansion and growth,” said Frank Guo. “Together I know we can build a strong foundation and be the guiding force for brands that want to enter the web3 space.”



About NFT Tech

NFT Tech works to develop infrastructure, assets, real estate and IP in the metaverse, build and generate revenue from P2E and M2E games, and bring insights and benefits to the public markets. By bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the Web3 space, NFT Tech is mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs, and the metaverse.

