NEXT BLOCK Blockchain Conference Tel Aviv + Fabulous FashionTV After-Party On December 12th 2018

Bringing together over 350 participants and 20+ distinguished speakers, the Conference will hear from top blockchain experts looking into 2019 trends. As a good tradition, the event will be celebrated by a yet another luxurious FashionTV Party By NEXT BLOCK which adds to the chain of the most fabulous crypto-parties of 2018 by NEXT BLOCK.
Among our first speakers are:
- Jan Sammut, founder, and CEO of RefToken;
- Ofer Rotem, General Partner, Collider Ventures, active Israeli angel investor in blockchain related startups since 2013,
- Naeem Aslam, Columnist with Forbes, Chief Market Analyst of ThinkMarkets,
- Gianluca Massini Rosati, Founder and CEO presso Xriba,
- Ilan Tzorya, Founder and CEO of Krypton Capital,
- Avia Arika, Head of the Avia law.
Check next-block.org for more experts and the agenda of the event!
Present your company in the EXPO ZONE or during the ICO Pitch Session, where each participant will have 5 minutes to earn the investor’s trust!
Find out more, buy a ticket, become a sponsor or media partner at next-block.org.
Follow the conversation on Telegram, Instagram, and Twitter.
Media contact:
Svitlana Kokarieva, Project Manager, svitlana.k@kryptonevents.com
+38 063 213 12 12
Finyear is a media partner of the NEXT BLOCK conference.
