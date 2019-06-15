MyTVchain sélectionné pour rejoindre le plus grand accélérateur mondial sport et blockchain, Hyve Sports Innovation

articles liés
L'intégration de MyTVChain au sein de Hype Sports Innovation permettra l'accélération de la croissance de la plateforme et l'accès à des opportunités d'investissements par l'écosystème américain d'investisseurs et de fonds de private equity de Hype Sports Innovation.
Le Bootcamp Hype Sports Innovation qui s’est tenu les 10 et 11 juin 2019 sur le campus de l’Université de New York, au prestigieux Preston Robert Tisch Institute for global Sport, a permis aussi d'échanger avec des experts du monde entier du sport tels que David Falk, agent sportif de Mickaël Jordan et des joueurs de NBA, Vince Gennaro, Directeur de l'institut Robert Tisch de l'Université de NYC.
Xavier Gesnouin, Président de MyTVChain, conclut : "Nous sommes heureux et fiers d'avoir été choisi pour rejoindre Hype Sports Innovation, l'accélérateur N°1 dans le monde du sport. Nous allons travailler dur dans les prochains mois pour mériter leur confiance et bénéficier de leur expérience, réseau mondial de partenaires et opportunités de financement.
Contact société : info@mytvchain.com
Contact presse : press@mytvchain.com
Site web : www.mytvchain.com
Site ICO : www.mytvchain.io
