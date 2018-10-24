MyTVchain.com launches its ICO

articles liés
MyTVchain will be the issuer of the "smart contract": MyTVchain allows sports clubs to create their web TV and engage with their communities (fans, supporters, friends and families) while generating additional revenue to grow their activities. Unlike most ICOs, the platform is already functional and hosting sports clubs.
MyTVchain allows sports clubs to create their free web TV and publish videos relevant to their club and sports teams.
Combining MyTVchain with blockchain allows the community to claim control of their content and create value out of it. Users (MyTVchainers) are rewarded with tokens for each video watched and can choose to donate some of their tokens to a club of their choice, purchase services from other web TVs (subscriptions, video purchases, etc.) or even reward filmmakers based on the quality and content of their videos.
Blockchain is the best suited technology to allow MyTVchain to grow its online platform and achieve its strategic objectives: decentralization, free use, sustainability of the ecosystem, incentivizing users to earn tokens (the MyTV tokens) by creating, publishing, sharing videos and making donations.
"We have tested the concept through a Proof of Concept for several weeks last year and thanks to the results obtained, we were able to validate concepts, models and assumptions from about 25,000 users and 500,000 views on sports that are not particularly popular. Our vision is to allow every sports club, including the smallest ones, to publish its content on its own web TV, allowing the club to animate its community rather than losing control of revenues and publications on major video platforms "explains Corneliu Fridgant, President.
MyTVchain plans to issue one billion tokens (the MyTV tokens) to finance its development, of which only 450 million will be available for sale. The remaining balance will be dedicated to fans to sustain the platform. The proposed initial price is € 0.20 per token, the ICO aims to raise € 30 million (considering discount sales), of which about 50% will be invested in the development and integration of the blockchain.
MyTVchain will be presenting its ICO at Satoshi United conference - Dubai 22 & 23 October, World Blockchain Summit - Dubai 23 & 24 October, BlockShow Asia Singapore November 27- December 1st and World Blockchain Summit Riyadh 5 & 6 December.
Presse: press@mytvchain.com
Website: www.mytvchain.com
ICO website: www.mytvchain.io
About Chaineum
Founded by Laurent Leloup, an expert in blockchain and corporate finance, Chaineum is positioned as the first "ICO & STO Boutique" in France, providing advisory & strategy to companies and international start-ups wishing to develop with this new funding mechanism. Based in Besançon (headquarters) and Paris, Geneva & Zug (offices).
www.chaineum.com
