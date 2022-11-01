To counter that, many people pay a premium to have a professional manage their investments for them. Thanks to companies such as the Motley Fool though, you no longer need to do that. You can simply subscribe to their service and get all the information you need to make educated investment decisions.
What is the Motley Fool?
The Motley Fool is a financial and investment research and advisory company that has actually been around since the mid-1990s. The company was started by brothers Tom and David Gardner when they launched their original newsletter called the Motley Fool Stock Advisor.
Since its inception, the company has expanded, adding several other newsletters. Today, the Motley Fool is one of the industry's top research and advisor companies around.
What is the Motley Fool Epic Bundle?
The Motley Fool Epic Bundle consists of the three main newsletters that the company offers to its clients. Those 3 newsletters are:
- Stock Advisor
- Rule Breakers
- Everlasting Stocks
All three newsletters are available a-la-carte in addition to being available as part of the Epic Bundle.
Motley Fool Stock Advisor
The Stock Advisor is Motley Fool’s original newsletter dating all the way back to the company’s founding in 1993. Both Tom and Dave started the newsletter in order to give their subscribers a new stock tip every month as well as a running list of their top 5 stocks at a given time.
Today, the original Stock Advisor newsletter has over 1 million monthly subscribers. Over the years the newsletter has expanded to include a variety of educational resources, expert analysis, and, of course, research materials.
Motley Fool Rule Breakers
As the Motley Fool continued to grow in popularity, David and Tom decided to create additional newsletters.
Rule Breakers was started by David and his team in 2004. This particular newsletter focuses predominantly on high-growth companies in high-growth industries. These picks might require a little more patience than some of the others, but typically the return is worth the wait.
In fact, some of the biggest winners in Motley Fool history have been given out to those subscribed to Rule Breakers.
Motley Fool Everlasting Stocks
Finally, in 2018, Tom decided to start up his own exclusive subscription service called Everlsasting Stocks. Tom partnered with Motley Fool’s Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Andy Cross to create this newsletter where they offer up their favorite stock picks.
Everlasting Stocks focuses almost exclusively on stocks that Tom and Andy expect to beat the market over a 5-year period.
While this newsletter isn’t as established as the other two, it already has around 700,000 monthly subscribers.
Bonus Features
As if those three services weren’t enough, all Epic Bundle members also get access to exclusive bonus research reports and stock tips when they sign up. These reports are exclusive only to Epic Bundle members and are not offered to those who sign up for any of the services individually.
How Much is the Epic Bundle?
The Epic Bundle will run you $499 a year. While on paper that might seem like a lot, when you consider everything you are getting it’s actually quite a good deal.
For starters, purchasing the Epic Bundle is significantly cheaper than subscribing to all their newsletters on their own. In fact, when purchased separately, Stock Advisor is $199 a year while Rule Breakers and Everlasting Stocks are $299 a year each.
Add it all up and that comes out to $797. That means that if you purchase the Epic Bundle you are saving close to $300 a year. Plus you are getting access to those bonus reports and stock tips that you wouldn’t get without the bundle.
Is the Epic Bundle Legit?
Not only is the Motley Fool Epic Bundle legit, but they also have the numbers to back it up.
Their returns, on average, are significantly higher than the S&P 500. Just look at these numbers:
- Stock Advisor - on average nets a 356% return compared to the 124% return from the S&P 500
- Rule Breakers - picks trump those of S&P 500 205% to 106%
Additionally, their services have hundreds of thousands of subscribers, and they are still growing. That many people would not keep signing up for and renewing their memberships every year if the team at the Motley Fool wasn’t doing something right.
Want To Know More About the Motley Fool Epic Bundle?
