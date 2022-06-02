Money20/20 Europe unveils another show reflecting the diverse voices of Fintech Money20/20 Europe, Europe’s largest fintech show, will showcase the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent next week, 7-9 June, at RAI Amsterdam.

This year, 41% of the 300+ speakers taking the Money20/20 Europe stages will be female subject matter experts, up from 38% at last year’s Europe show.



Money20/20 believes that for true innovation and positive movement in the space, it is imperative to give a platform to those from diverse backgrounds. This is why the show seeks to amplify those voices while providing tailored opportunities through its platforms and programmes, collaborating with the fintech community to empower real change and erode systemic bias.



Diversity and inclusion are important at every level of an organisation, but especially in leadership. To address inequality, Money20/20 launched Do.Better.Together, an initiative comprising two programmes: RiseUp and AMPLIFY.



RiseUp is a global programme designed to help women unlock the next steps in their careers, no matter what stage they are at. RiseUp provides tomorrow’s women leaders with the network, tools and techniques needed to help them strategically advance and level up in the industry.



Since its inception in 2018, more than 250+ women from around the world participated in RiseUp programmes, with more than 60% of participants being women of colour. The impact of the programme is far-reaching, providing aspiring women leaders with a unique opportunity to strategically create an effective roadmap for their desired career path. According to feedback sourced from Money20/20’s survey, to date, the programme has had a significant impact:

• Over half of the participants have received a promotion/moved into a more senior role since RiseUp.

• 80% felt more prepared for promotion after RiseUp.

• 82% felt the RiseUp network helped progress their career/opened new opportunities.

• 96% would recommend the programme to their peers.



AMPLIFY is a programme tailored for black, brown, and people of colour that utilise the Money20/20 global platform to build exposure and opportunity for the cohort. Through AMPLIFY, participants have the ability to network with top C-level executives, special guests, and gain access to VIP experiences throughout the duration of the show and beyond. At this year’s Europe show, there is a dedicated AMPLIFY breakfast taking place on Thursday, 9 June that will act as a soft launch of the programme for the European market ahead of the full launch in 2023.



RiseUp’s Founder & President of Money20/20, Tracey Davies, said: “We created Do.Better.Together. for a purpose. It is a strong passion area for us. RiseUp is not simply facilitating another conversation on gender imbalance, but rather providing a solution and steps to real-world action. RiseUp started on a piece of paper in early 2018 to further a gender-equal world, free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. I am determined that Money20/20 could make a positive, tangible and meaningful contribution to diversity in financial services.”



“At Money20/20, we work to amplify diverse voices and open doors through our platforms and programmes, collaborating with our community to empower real change and erode systemic bias. Inclusion and difference simply make us stronger.” she continued.



Andrea Toucinho, Strategy at Partelya Consulting & RiseUp 2022 Europe cohort member, said: “RiseUp at Money20/20 is a fantastic pan-European network highlighting the importance of diversity in our ecosystem. I look forward to interesting insights, the opportunity to develop my network at an international level and participate in special sessions linked with diversity and leadership.”



Lesley Li, Founder & CEO @u impac & RiseUp 2022 Europe cohort member said: “I had the honour to be part of the RiseUp programme in 2019 at Money20/20 US, when I was at the very beginning of my entrepreneurship journey, after quitting my 10 years+ banking career. I got so much courage from the programme and from the ladies in my RiseUp cohort. Two years on, my startup is now growing and thriving, and I’m eager to be back at RiseUp to share my learnings with everyone. I’m also hoping to inspire someone with my story, which started here, with RiseUp!”



Bringing together the most innovative people in payments, fintech, and the broader money ecosystem, Money20/20 Europe is a showcase for some of the industry's fastest-growing and biggest household names. With over 6,500 people from over 2,000 companies attending, this year’s event at RAI Amsterdam promises to be bigger and better, with leading names already confirmed like HSBC, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Visa, Mastercard, and Stripe.



Money20/20 Europe will be held 7-9 June 2022 in Amsterdam.

More information on Money20/20 Europe is available at europe.money2020.com



About Money20/20

Founded in 2011, Money20/20 creates destination events where the most innovative people in payments, fintech and the broader financial services industry connect. Famed for their high-impact networking, the USA edition, held in Las Vegas (October 2022), and the Europe edition, held in Amsterdam (June 2022), are unmissable by their industry. Money20/20 is the space where the industry's smartest visionaries and innovators come together to create the future of money. Money20/20 is an Ascential event. www.money2020.com



About Ascential

Ascential delivers specialist information, analytics and ecommerce optimisation platforms to the world's leading consumer brands and their ecosystems.

Our world-class businesses improve performance and solve problems for our customers by delivering immediately actionable information combined with visionary longer-term thinking across Digital Commerce, Product Design and Marketing. We also serve customers across Retail & Financial Services.

With more than 2,500 employees across five continents, we combine local expertise with a global footprint for clients in over 120 countries.



