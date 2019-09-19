Monese Launches Google Pay Across Europe

articles liés
Monese, the globally-connected banking service, that gives people the financial freedom to thrive anywhere, today brings its customers Google Pay in 11 further markets across Europe. Google Pay is the fast, simple way to pay in millions of places – on sites, in apps, and in stores. It brings together everything you need at checkout and protects your payment info with multiple layers of security. Plus, Google Pay makes it easy to manage your cards, and get personalized suggestions to help you save time and money.
Monese customers living in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Spain are able to use their Monese cards with Google Pay, wherever Google Pay is accepted globally. Customers can switch between their Monese cards, within Google Pay, as easily as they would do within the Monese app.
Monese already provides Google Pay to its customers in the UK.
Google Pay protects your payment info with multiple layers of security, using one of the world’s most advanced security infrastructures to help keep your account safe.
Norris Koppel, CEO and Founder at Monese, says: “We are delighted to be offering one of the fastest, simplest and more secure methods of payment to our Android customers across Europe. Many of our customers travel the world for study, work, family, or retirement. We know that these customers rely heavily on digital payments, including contactless payments. We also know from speaking to our Android customers that there is a very strong appetite for Google Pay across Europe.”
Google Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by Monese debit cards. Adding your Monese card to Google Pay takes just a few moments. First, download the Google Pay app from Google Play. Then, sign in to your Google Account and add a payment method. Customers will be able to add their Monese card to Google Pay from within the Monese app in the coming weeks.
Over 1.3 million people have signed-up to Monese, with customer growth tripling in 2018, and over 100,000 people now joining Monese every month. Demand for Monese across mainland Europe surpassed that of the UK in November 2018, and in March 2019, two-thirds of all sign-ups to Monese were in mainland Europe.
For more information on Google Pay, visit: https://pay.google.com/
À propos de Monese
Monese, entreprise britannique opérant au sein de 31 pays européens, offre un service bancaire instantané, localisé, mobile, connecté, intelligent et international. Fondée en 2013, la néobanque 100 % mobile adresse ainsi les besoins de centaines de millions d’individus en situation de mobilité internationale. L'idée de Monese est née de l'expérience de Norris Koppel lorsqu'il a quitté l'Estonie pour le Royaume-Uni.
Monese permet, à ce titre, aux particuliers et aux entreprises de réaliser leurs transactions bancaires de la même manière qu’une banque locale. Son application et son service client sont disponibles en 12 langues. Avec 1 400 000 de clients inscrits, 70 % de fonds entrants provenant des virements de salaires et un score de 9,1/10 sur TrustPilot, Monese est l'un des services les plus fiables dans la catégorie des services bancaires en France et en Europe.
Monese est entièrement disponible en : anglais, français, allemand, roumain, polonais, portugais, italien, espagnol, bulgare, tchèque, lituanien et turc. L'entreprise emploie 300 personnes et possède des bureaux à Londres, Tallinn, Lisbonne et Berlin.
monese.com
