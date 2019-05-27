Modum Named a 2019 Cool Vendor in Gartner Report “Cool Vendors in Blockchain Technology”

Gartner states, “Edge use cases are driving innovation and adoption of blockchain technologies. We profile three emerging blockchain technology vendors that successfully support such use cases, which CIOs should evaluate for relevancy to their environments.” The report goes on to recommend that “CIOs looking to understand where blockchain could be applied in their organization should evaluate the use of integrated IoT and blockchain systems. This integration can be especially useful for ‘track and trace’ use cases that require special, systematic and indisputable handling of physical goods across a supply chain.”

Marc Degen, Chairman of Modum, says, “Modum is honored to be included as a 2019 Cool Vendor in Blockchain Technology. We believe it is an exciting achievement for us, and that the technology mentioned in this report is a glimpse into the future of Blockchain integration and sustainability.”



Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Modum

Modum is a Zurich-based company, founded in 2016 by a group of entrepreneurs with backgrounds in technology and pharmaceutical manufacturing. The company streamlines supply chain monitoring and leverages collected data to build automated digital ecosystems, powered by IoT sensing, AI and Blockchain technology. A wide range of applications are centered around supply chains of sensitive goods in various industries.

Modum ensures that their solutions are fit-for-purpose, run smoothly on existing platforms and can be seamlessly integrated by partnering with technology companies such as SAP and AWS, as well as business partners such as Deloitte and Swiss Post.

With Swiss Post, Modum delivers its award-winning monitoring solution as part of Swiss Post’s “Thermomonitoring” offering to business customers throughout Switzerland.

