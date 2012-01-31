Misys Signs Software Licensing Deal to Help Banks Optimise Business Processes

Under the licensing agreement, Misys is incorporating IBM business analytics, information management and application server software, including Business Process Server, into its BankFusion platform. As a result, clients will be able to install a proven, certified process management technology without the need for additional integration and testing of banking applications.



Banks can now tailor complex workflows without custom programming using BankFusion and IBM's extensive library of automated business processes, saving implementation time and resources. Incorporating IBM software into every BankFusion solution further extends the reach of Misys technology to the world's largest financial institutions.



Henny te Beest, CFO and Managing Director, Amsterdam Trade Bank, adds: "We selected Misys BankFusion Equation to help us to reduce our cost/income ratio and lower operational risk. The decision by Misys to integrate IBM's Business Process Server which is already an established and proven business process software solution, will further strengthen Misys BankFusion. In line with our strategy, this latest addition to Misys portfolio is important as, I believe it will enable us to build banking processes faster and enhance our integration capability using industry-standard components."



Misys is also adopting IBM's Information FrameWork and will work to ensure that the processes developed within its BankFusion solutions follow the framework's comprehensive business and data models. This will enable Misys to accelerate the development of new banking processes. It will also help clients, who are following a model-based approach to the renovation of their banking systems, by providing them with an out-of-the-box set of software that helps simplify their business models.



"It is vital for banks to be able to change their processes rapidly and with no disruption to the ongoing operations of their business," comments, Robin Crewe, CTO, Misys. "With Misys BankFusion solutions now being available to customers with IBM's software fully integrated as standard, banks will be able to improve processes in-flight and scale rapidly with no negative impact to customer experience. The adoption of the IBM Information Framework brings even greater focus on processes within our development methodologies and a tighter consistency of specification, design and delivery of business solutions. Our customers will see more value for their investment and a functionally richer system that can be implemented more rapidly through collaboration with IBM."



"Financial services clients are looking for faster and simpler ways to modernize core banking systems while keeping technology costs in line with growth strategies," said Arvind Krishna, General Manager, IBM Information Management. "The combination of Misys and IBM software can help clients better manage and analyze their data to meet these goals and set the stage for new products and services that provide a competitive advantage."



