Metronome Delivers World’s First Cross-Blockchain Transfer Capability

articles liés
-
EY helps Bofrost Italia to build one of the first blockchain platforms to trace frozen foods in supply chains
-
USD 4 million investment for Atlas City's new Catalyst decentralised network
-
Elixxir Selects 600 Nodes for BetaNet Program
-
EXR Foundation Launches EXR, A New Collateral Digital Asset
-
TOMIA Introduces New Blockchain Settlement Platform Powered by Microsoft Azure
Fulfilling the promise of providing the world’s first two-way, cross-blockchain cryptocurrency, Metronome ($MET) today announced that it has initiated a first-of-its-kind transfer of MET tokens from one blockchain to another – Ethereum ($ETH) to Ethereum Classic ($ETC) – and back. This chainhop feature, available to all Metronome users, represents a significant step in how the financial and technology industries could approach cryptocurrencies as an enduring asset class.
Conventionally, cryptocurrencies are tied to their native blockchain, or the publicly maintained ledger that records their users’ transactions. This is similar to having someone’s money anchored to their bank’s bookkeeping system, forcing them to exchange their “Bank ‘A’ dollars” for “Bank ‘B’ dollars” should they want to switch banks for any reason, such as high fees, poor service, or disagreements over governance. Further, the cryptocurrency-to-native-blockchain relationship potentially jeopardizes the safety of one’s digital assets, since it is wholly dependent on the stability of the community that maintains that currency and its blockchain.
With the introduction of Metronome’s chainhop capability, the Metronome team showed that it is possible to maintain your holdings in a cryptocurrency and choose the blockchain ledger that most suits one’s requirements for stability and governance.
Jeff Garzik, the principal architect of Metronome and one of Bitcoin’s original contributors, offered additional context and detail in a Medium post:
“Decentralization is an article of faith within the blockchain industry and drives a lot of what we all do. That said, one species of centralization that our industry has become comfortable with is the notion that a digital asset must be forever tied to its blockchain ledger. … Metronome expands how we think of decentralization — the elimination of chain permanence.”
This cross-chain capability is available via the Metronome desktop wallet (Windows, MacOS, and Linux), as well as the mobile wallets for iOS and Android. For developers, all components are available on GitHub.
The Metronome team continues to explore new chainhops and has made significant headway for launch on other networks, such as QTUM and RSK, and conducting further research on EOS and Cardano. This expands user choice and the overall potential for the currency.
About Metronome
Launched in 2018, Metronome is a wholly autonomous cryptocurrency built for:
● Usability: Metronome uniquely supports all currency use-cases – store of value, unit of account, and payment mechanism – for both humans and machines;
● Fairness: Nobody holds special privileges or access in the Metronome ecosystem, with all opportunities to purchase Metronome made available to the public; and
● Endurance: Metronome was designed to be the first cryptocurrency to move across blockchains, offering a unique level of digital asset protection.
The Metronome team strongly encourages all users to review the Owner’s Manual before purchasing or using MET. The Owner’s Manual is available in English, Chinese (Simplified), Japanese, Korean, and Russian.
metronome.io/
Conventionally, cryptocurrencies are tied to their native blockchain, or the publicly maintained ledger that records their users’ transactions. This is similar to having someone’s money anchored to their bank’s bookkeeping system, forcing them to exchange their “Bank ‘A’ dollars” for “Bank ‘B’ dollars” should they want to switch banks for any reason, such as high fees, poor service, or disagreements over governance. Further, the cryptocurrency-to-native-blockchain relationship potentially jeopardizes the safety of one’s digital assets, since it is wholly dependent on the stability of the community that maintains that currency and its blockchain.
With the introduction of Metronome’s chainhop capability, the Metronome team showed that it is possible to maintain your holdings in a cryptocurrency and choose the blockchain ledger that most suits one’s requirements for stability and governance.
Jeff Garzik, the principal architect of Metronome and one of Bitcoin’s original contributors, offered additional context and detail in a Medium post:
“Decentralization is an article of faith within the blockchain industry and drives a lot of what we all do. That said, one species of centralization that our industry has become comfortable with is the notion that a digital asset must be forever tied to its blockchain ledger. … Metronome expands how we think of decentralization — the elimination of chain permanence.”
This cross-chain capability is available via the Metronome desktop wallet (Windows, MacOS, and Linux), as well as the mobile wallets for iOS and Android. For developers, all components are available on GitHub.
The Metronome team continues to explore new chainhops and has made significant headway for launch on other networks, such as QTUM and RSK, and conducting further research on EOS and Cardano. This expands user choice and the overall potential for the currency.
About Metronome
Launched in 2018, Metronome is a wholly autonomous cryptocurrency built for:
● Usability: Metronome uniquely supports all currency use-cases – store of value, unit of account, and payment mechanism – for both humans and machines;
● Fairness: Nobody holds special privileges or access in the Metronome ecosystem, with all opportunities to purchase Metronome made available to the public; and
● Endurance: Metronome was designed to be the first cryptocurrency to move across blockchains, offering a unique level of digital asset protection.
The Metronome team strongly encourages all users to review the Owner’s Manual before purchasing or using MET. The Owner’s Manual is available in English, Chinese (Simplified), Japanese, Korean, and Russian.
metronome.io/
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.