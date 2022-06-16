MetaVentures Bangkok (December 1-3, 2022)

The exclusivity of the event opens the door to business and investment opportunities targeting a broad international audience.
Investments, Blockchain, Metaverse and NFT, Biotech, DeFi, DAO, Digital Art, mining, payment systems and digital asset regulation are just some of the list of topics that will be discussed at the summit as well as networking.
Business and investment is a key focus, bringing together international business leaders, government, investors and developers. We will discuss the most interesting investment opportunities and innovations in the world and how Metaverse/WEB3 developments are changing the world. We will touch on the creation of DAO, talk about how the economy is changing with the DeFi sector, and how Fintech is helping to make investment more accessible.
An organized NFT exhibition will allow guests to experience the best of digital art and popular collections. A startup competition will take place, where participants will present their projects from the main stage, and fashion designers will show their collections in the Metaworld.
A charity auction will be organized together with foundations, where lots will be children's works of Digital Art.
MetaVentures is an experience that will allow all participants to meet and hold fruitful networking and meet the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors.
A relaxing atmosphere at the AfterPaty in a unique location will not leave anyone indifferent, and a VIP dinner will be organized for VIP guests, speakers and influencers.
The previous summit was attended by high-level technology leaders such as Nick Spanos, Alevtina Yakovenko, Davinci Jeremie, Monsak Socharoentum, Felix Mago, Ratanon Palanon. The event was opened by Vice Governor Pithet Panapong.
Strong business contacts combined with a rich program will allow us to continue bring together crypto and blockchain enthusiasts and professionals from around the world in the warm environment of beautiful Thailand.
Book your tickets and join MetaVentures, Thailand's premier crypto event.
*If you want to present your project, become a partner or share your experience on stage, register on the official website of the event.
Our contacts:
Global: www.metaventures.global
Telegram: @metaventuresphuket
Twitter: metaventures11
Facebook: metaventuresphuket
Instagram: meta.ventures
Organizers of «MetaVentures»:
• The largest event agency - Art of Events;
• Mikhail Savchenko, blockchain enthusiast and serial entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in fintech and blockchain;
• Alexander Nakhapetov, CEO of Art of Events. Designer of international events and entrepreneur.
Investments, Blockchain, Metaverse and NFT, Biotech, DeFi, DAO, Digital Art, mining, payment systems and digital asset regulation are just some of the list of topics that will be discussed at the summit as well as networking.
Business and investment is a key focus, bringing together international business leaders, government, investors and developers. We will discuss the most interesting investment opportunities and innovations in the world and how Metaverse/WEB3 developments are changing the world. We will touch on the creation of DAO, talk about how the economy is changing with the DeFi sector, and how Fintech is helping to make investment more accessible.
An organized NFT exhibition will allow guests to experience the best of digital art and popular collections. A startup competition will take place, where participants will present their projects from the main stage, and fashion designers will show their collections in the Metaworld.
A charity auction will be organized together with foundations, where lots will be children's works of Digital Art.
MetaVentures is an experience that will allow all participants to meet and hold fruitful networking and meet the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors.
A relaxing atmosphere at the AfterPaty in a unique location will not leave anyone indifferent, and a VIP dinner will be organized for VIP guests, speakers and influencers.
The previous summit was attended by high-level technology leaders such as Nick Spanos, Alevtina Yakovenko, Davinci Jeremie, Monsak Socharoentum, Felix Mago, Ratanon Palanon. The event was opened by Vice Governor Pithet Panapong.
Strong business contacts combined with a rich program will allow us to continue bring together crypto and blockchain enthusiasts and professionals from around the world in the warm environment of beautiful Thailand.
Book your tickets and join MetaVentures, Thailand's premier crypto event.
*If you want to present your project, become a partner or share your experience on stage, register on the official website of the event.
Our contacts:
Global: www.metaventures.global
Telegram: @metaventuresphuket
Twitter: metaventures11
Facebook: metaventuresphuket
Instagram: meta.ventures
Organizers of «MetaVentures»:
• The largest event agency - Art of Events;
• Mikhail Savchenko, blockchain enthusiast and serial entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in fintech and blockchain;
• Alexander Nakhapetov, CEO of Art of Events. Designer of international events and entrepreneur.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.