Mercuryo partners with ConsenSys to offer seamless crypto purchases within MetaMask

Mercuryo, a leading crypto payments company, and ConsenSys, a market-leading Web3 company, have announced an integration within MetaMask that will allow MetaMask users to bypass mainstream exchanges and buy crypto tokens with bank cards, Apple Pay, and various bank transfer methods directly in their wallets. This aims to simplify purchasing digital assets thanks to instant checkouts and easier user onboarding.


• The collaboration streamlines the process of acquiring digital assets by allowing purchases directly within the Mobile wallet using bank cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and various local payment methods.
• Mercuryo's solution simplifies the crypto purchase process for users by enabling small immediate purchases and reusing previous ID verification data.

Inspired primarily by users with little experience in crypto, the partnership would also benefit those looking for a quick and easy way to restock their portfolio. As a result, MetaMask users will be able to buy popular tokens and coins and with two dozen fiat currencies.

Petr Kozyakov, CEO of Mercuryo, comments:
“Collaborations with market leaders like MetaMask are an exciting opportunity for Mercuryo to help more people experience cryptocurrencies in the easiest way possible. Instead of opening yet another new account at one of the exchanges, the users can manage their digital assets on a single platform. We always put customers and their convenience first when enhancing business services with our products.”
Purchasing crypto tokens can often be time-consuming, requiring identity verification and clearing banking details. Mercuryo's product streamlines this process by allowing MetaMask users to purchase up to €699 in crypto in 5 easy steps without needing full identity verification. To purchase crypto through MetaMask, users need to log in to the app, tap on "Buy" and select the payment method, input the desired amount and token, review quotes and choose one from Mercuryo, and complete the transaction by following the link to the Mercuryo website.

Since launching in 2016, MetaMask has been on a mission to democratize access to the decentralized web and ensure easy access to cryptocurrency by providing on-ramp functionality with well-established payment providers, varying by region. The MetaMask and Mercuryo push is the latest in a series of integrations aiming to improve and diversify user payment options.

"Our integration with Mercuryo helps streamline onboarding and the process of acquiring digital assets, including the option to purchase up to €699 in crypto without complex identity verification," said Lorenzo Santos, Product Manager for MetaMask. "This enables our users to seamlessly explore the Web3 ecosystem, including NFT marketplaces, play-and-earn games, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, and metaverse worlds.”

Fiat currencies supported:
• EUR - Euro
• USD - US dollar
• GBP - British pound
• TRY - Turkish lira
• JPY - Japanese yen
• BRL - Brazilian real
• NGN - Nigerian Naira
• VND - Vietnamese Dong
• MXN - Mexican Peso
• KRW - South Korean won
• PLN - Polish zloty
• SEK - Swedish krona
• CHF - Swiss franc
• CAD - Canadian dollar
• CZK - Czech koruna
• DKK - Danish krone
• BGN - Bulgarian lev
• HKD - Hong Kong dollar
• AUD - Australian dollar

Crypto currencies supported:
• Ethereum (ETH)
• Basic Attention Token (BAT ERC-20)
• Tether (USDT ERC-20)
• OKB (OKB) (ERC-20)
• Dai (DAI). (ERC-20)
• Toncoin (TON)
• Binance coin (BNB BEP20)
• Binance USD (BUSD BEP20)
• 1inch token (1INCH BEP20)
• Avalanche (AVAX C-Chain network)
• Polygon (MATIC)
• USDC (USDC TRC-20)
• Fantom (FTM)
• Dogecoin (DOGE)
• Decentraland (MANA ERC-20)
• The Sandbox (SAND ERC-20)
• Curve DAO Token (CRV ERC-20)
• DYDX (DYDX ERC-20)

About Mercuryo
Mercuryo is a global payments infrastructure platform, reinventing the ease of making payments by providing businesses from both the fiat and crypto worlds with a wide range of financial services and products, accessible through single API integration. Since its inception in 2018, Mercuryo has been developing a holistic fintech platform with several products including BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service), CaaS (Crypto-as-a-Service), On-Off Ramps, Pay In-Out; and secured partnerships with over 200 crypto companies, working with leading industry players such as Trust Wallet, Ledger, Trezor, 1inch, Gate.io, Nexo, OKX, Bitcoin.com and Bybit.
Mercuryo.io

About ConsenSys
ConsenSys is a leading Ethereum and decentralized protocols software company. We enable developers, enterprises, and people worldwide to build next-generation applications, launch modern financial infrastructure, and access the decentralized web. Our product suite, composed of Infura, Quorum, Codefi, MetaMask, MetaMask Institutional, Truffle, Diligence, and our NFT platform, serves millions of users, supports billions of blockchain-based queries for our clients, and has handled billions of dollars in digital assets. Ethereum is the largest programmable blockchain in the world, leading in business adoption, developer community, and DeFi activity. On this trusted, open-source foundation, we are building the digital economy of tomorrow.
consensys.net

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
