Market research on possible technical solutions for a digital euro

This will provide important input for an implementation plan, which will be a key part of the final report due in autumn 2023 at the conclusion of the investigation phase. The report will allow the ECB Governing Council to make a well-informed decision on whether to launch a realisation phase. The final decision on the issuance of a digital euro would, however, only be taken later.
Participation in the market research is voluntary and will not have any impact on eligibility for future procurement procedures related to a digital euro or any other topic. Nor will it imply any pre-selection for a potential subsequent tender.
For more detailed information, please refer to the digital euro market research main document below.
The following documents are provided in the context of this market research:
- Main document: contains information about the market research, including its purpose and instructions for the submission of responses.
- Annex 1: contains relevant information outlining a potential design of a digital euro for the sole purpose of this market research. It serves as a background for Annex 2.
- Annex 2: contains a set of questions aimed at obtaining technical input, as well as cost and time estimates.
To participate in this market research, please submit a completed copy of Annex 2 to digitaleuro-marketresearch@ecb.europa.eu no later than Friday, 17 February 2023, 17:00 CET. Please submit your responses to all sections in Annex 2 (excluding the participant questions) in a fully anonymous manner and avoid any trade names.
Questions about this market research can be submitted to the same email address by Wednesday, 25 January 2023, 17:00 CET.
All responses will be treated confidentially. Respondents will not be notified of the outcome and content of the market research assessment. The Eurosystem may follow up directly with a limited number of respondents with more detailed questions or may clarify submissions in face-to-face meetings.
