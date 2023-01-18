Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Market research on possible technical solutions for a digital euro

In the context of the investigation phase of the digital euro project, the European Central Bank (ECB) is inviting market participants to take part in market research to get an overview of options for the technical design of possible digital euro components and services.


This will provide important input for an implementation plan, which will be a key part of the final report due in autumn 2023 at the conclusion of the investigation phase. The report will allow the ECB Governing Council to make a well-informed decision on whether to launch a realisation phase. The final decision on the issuance of a digital euro would, however, only be taken later.

Participation in the market research is voluntary and will not have any impact on eligibility for future procurement procedures related to a digital euro or any other topic. Nor will it imply any pre-selection for a potential subsequent tender.

For more detailed information, please refer to the digital euro market research main document below.

The following documents are provided in the context of this market research:

- Main document: contains information about the market research, including its purpose and instructions for the submission of responses.
- Annex 1: contains relevant information outlining a potential design of a digital euro for the sole purpose of this market research. It serves as a background for Annex 2.
- Annex 2: contains a set of questions aimed at obtaining technical input, as well as cost and time estimates.

To participate in this market research, please submit a completed copy of Annex 2 to digitaleuro-marketresearch@ecb.europa.eu no later than Friday, 17 February 2023, 17:00 CET. Please submit your responses to all sections in Annex 2 (excluding the participant questions) in a fully anonymous manner and avoid any trade names.

Questions about this market research can be submitted to the same email address by Wednesday, 25 January 2023, 17:00 CET.

All responses will be treated confidentially. Respondents will not be notified of the outcome and content of the market research assessment. The Eurosystem may follow up directly with a limited number of respondents with more detailed questions or may clarify submissions in face-to-face meetings.

© Banque centrale européenne, 2023

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
