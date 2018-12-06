MapR Selected by KODAKOne as Underlying Data Platform for Blockchain-based Image Marketplace

The KODAKOne Platform is an image protection, monetization and distribution platform secured in blockchain. It will provide an image marketplace where users can buy, sell and trade photos based on licensing terms and conditions – serving as a one-stop shop for photographers’ management, protection and distribution needs. The platform will create an encrypted ledger of rights ownership for photographers to protect, manage and monetize their new and archived works – making it significantly cheaper and faster to register, move and sell their digital images.



MapR will provide all data services for the KODAKOne Platform, offering enterprise-ready software which can scale as required. The ability of the MapR solution to integrate easily with micro-service based architectures will allow KODAKOne to develop and upgrade the platform with new applications when needed. The MapR platform will help to support overall compliance for KODAKOne internal processing and data access, as well as providing the requisite security features it needs to be fully protected.



“The KODAKOne Platform has been designed to simplify the process of protecting, distributing and licensing digital assets so that photographers are free to concentrate on producing fantastic imagery. In order to deliver this, it’s critical that the platform has the right data capabilities. As the only enterprise-ready big data solution on the market, the MapR Data Platform was the obvious choice for integration with our solution,” Volker Brendel, CTO at KODAKOne explained.



“With MapR technology, we benefit from stability, speed, flexibility and security whilst also reducing our platform transaction costs massively in the short, mid and long term,” Brendel said. “The MapR solution is able to combine different data services within a single platform, drawing on multiple data centres and several global cloud providers to give the KODAKOne Platform the power it needs to develop at speed and perform as an enterprise-grade solution.”



The flexibility of the MapR Data Platform and its use of industry-standard APIs meant that the KODAKOne Platform did not have to be built using complex competitive tools, driving down costs and timelines.



“The protection of digital assets has never been more necessary and it is clear that the capabilities of the KODAKOne Platform will be highly valuable for photographers who need to protect their imagery and therefore their livelihoods,” said Jim Stock, VP of EMEA for MapR. “The MapR Data Platform will provide KODAKOne with the level of data services it needs to give end users the best possible functionality, while at the same time allowing KODAKOne to scale securely and add new applications as required.”



About MapR

MapR Technologies, provider of the industry’s next generation data platform for AI and Analytics, enables enterprises to inject analytics into their business processes to increase revenue, reduce costs, and mitigate risks. MapR addresses the data complexities of high-scale and mission critical distributed processing from the cloud to the edge, IoT analytics, and container persistence. Global 2000 enterprises trust the MapR Data Platform to help them solve their most complex AI and analytics challenges. Amazon, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, SAP and other leading businesses are all part of the MapR ecosystem. For more information, visit mapr.com.

