MAYA Private Capital Investments - Intern - Investor Relations

More than 10 years ago, in 2013 Maya began its journey at the heart of Europe in Geneva, Switzerland as an investment advisory boutique. With a wide range of opportunities, the firm gradually positioned itself as a pure player and go-to advisor in the real estate sector.Since inception, Maya has arranged dozens of transactions arranging over EUR4 billion in financings for its clients. Maya has acquired deep expertise for financing solutions across the capital structure (preferred equity, mezzanine, senior, unitranche) with transactions realised across the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland and Spain.In a drive to offer bespoke financing solutions Maya created an investment vehicle with systematic underwriting from large family offices and institutional funds, historically overseen by larger size Private Equity and Private Credit funds. The transition into direct investments was driven by a vision to offer more comprehensive financial solutions, combining advisory strengths with active investment initiativesMaya is today a real estate and hospitality focused investment firm, that thrives on three values: Preserve, Adapt and Succeed. Maya’s activities: special situations direct lending from structuration to distribution, advisory and equity new ventures.