Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web 3 News

MAYA Private Capital Investments - Intern - Investor Relations

More than 10 years ago, in 2013 Maya began its journey at the heart of Europe in Geneva, Switzerland as an investment advisory boutique. With a wide range of opportunities, the firm gradually positioned itself as a pure player and go-to advisor in the real estate sector.

Maya is looking for a intern with business school background to support its Investor Relations team for a period of minimum 6 months starting September 2024, with the objective of converting into a full-time position.


Job Description :

MAYA Private Capital Investments - Intern - Investor Relations
The Investor Relations intern's activities will revolve around existing and new projects, with a particular but not limited focus on real estate and hospitality-related opportunities.

Investor Relations management
  • Contact new FO prospects across regions
  • Assist Investor Relations team in communication to investors
  • Realisation of marketing materials to prospective investors and other counterparts (information memorandum, quarterly report, corporate brochure, …)

Back-office
  • Paralegal drafting and communication (NDAs and other agreements)
  • Support in back office management including managing relations with the various banks (bond underwriting, interest payments, etc.)
  • Maintenance of business development tools including but not limited to salesforce CRM maintenance

Qualifications :

  • Master’s degree student in finance, management, economics field
  • Basic knowledge of financial markets and real estate
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • Proficiency in MS Excel, Powerpoint
  • Rigor, organization and attention to detail

to apply :


About Maya

More than 10 years ago, in 2013 Maya began its journey at the heart of Europe in Geneva, Switzerland as an investment advisory boutique. With a wide range of opportunities, the firm gradually positioned itself as a pure player and go-to advisor in the real estate sector.
Since inception, Maya has arranged dozens of transactions arranging over EUR4 billion in financings for its clients. Maya has acquired deep expertise for financing solutions across the capital structure (preferred equity, mezzanine, senior, unitranche) with transactions realised across the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland and Spain.
In a drive to offer bespoke financing solutions Maya created an investment vehicle with systematic underwriting from large family offices and institutional funds, historically overseen by larger size Private Equity and Private Credit funds. The transition into direct investments was driven by a vision to offer more comprehensive financial solutions, combining advisory strengths with active investment initiatives
Maya is today a real estate and hospitality focused investment firm, that thrives on three values: Preserve, Adapt and Succeed. Maya’s activities: special situations direct lending from structuration to distribution, advisory and equity new ventures.
Maya

A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH

MAYA Private Capital Investments - Intern - Investor Relations
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Autres articles

Mercredi 17 Juillet 2024

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Associate – non-financial Reporting & Performance – ESG & Impact – Paris

Senior en Evaluation - Paris (CDI)

Data Manager/Administrateur eFront - Fonds de PE - Paris

Manager TS - Généraliste Large Cap - Paris

Analyste – Valuation & Portfolio Monitoring / Dette privée

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

MAYA Private Capital Investments - Intern - Investor Relations

Edmond de Rothschild - Alternance Contrôleur Financier (Fonds Private-Equity) H/F

Internship offer - Omnes Capital : ESG & Sustainability - November 2024

Kepler Cheuvreux - Internship - Mergers and Acquisitions Analyst - September 2024 - Paris

Portfolio Management Internship – Renewable Energy - September 2024

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nomination | Lazard Frères Gestion recrute Claire Gautron en tant que Directrice adjointe des investissements de la Gestion Privée

Nomination | Turenne Groupe continue de renforcer ses équipes avec l’arrivée d’une nouvelle Directrice de la Communication et des Relations publiques

Nomination | Seven2 accueille François Candelon, nommé Associé Value Creation & Portfolio Monitoring

Nominations | Elaia promeut Justine Guers, Louisa Mesnard & Emmanuel Perez-Duarte

Nomination | Financière de Courcelles annonce l'arrivée d'Isabelle Gex en tant que Senior Advisor

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Portrait | Denis Barrier - L'Alchimiste de l'innovation

La fintech Shine sur le point de rejoindre le groupe danois, Ageras

Entretien | Michel de Rovira, Creadev. "Operating Partner ? C’est créer de la valeur pour l’investisseur comme pour l’entreprise, grâce à son expertise, son expérience et ses réseaux."

Entretien | Faustine Fleuret, Présidente de l'Adan "Notre but ? Faire de l’Europe la région mondiale du Web 3 avec la France en moteur"

"La dernière fraction de Bitcoin devrait être émise aux alentours de 2140", Claire Balva, VP Stratégie Deblock

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Portrait | Denis Barrier - L'Alchimiste de l'innovation

Fipto intègre l'euro CoinVertible (EURCV) à sa plateforme

Q&A MiCA | Matthieu Lucchesi, Avocat Counsel, Gide 255, spécialisé Fintech & Digital Finance

Opinion | Bob Stark, Kyriba. " Deepfake : quelles mesures les Directions financières doivent-elles adopter pour éviter les fraudes bancaires ? "

Société Générale - Forge : Stéphanie Cabossioras, nouvelle Secrétaire Générale

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | AI for Banking & financial services
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2024). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.