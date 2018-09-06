London will again host biggest names in the cryptocurrency and blockchain arena

articles liés
-
Blockchain Unchained aims to make blockchain technology comprehensible and accessible to the general public.
-
Webconférence : EDI, plate-forme collaborative, API, Blockchain, quelle cohabitation ? Les analyses du livre blanc GS1 – Generix Group
-
Inaugural Launch of World’s 1st Global Islamic Fintech Summit to be held in Kuala Lumpur
-
World Blockchain Summit is back in the Emirates for Round 02
-
Blockchain Expo Series, the World’s largest Blockchain conference and exhibition, is returning to Silicon Valley this November.
The MJAC & CryptoCompare London Blockchain Summit will take place on Friday, November 30th at Old Billingsgate, London. The event will host pioneers, innovators and thought leaders of the blockchain industry alongside an exhibition of eminent and emerging companies that are making waves in the sector. Those already confirmed for the show include: Circle, Coinfloor, NKB Group, Coinbase, BlockEx and Cumberland.
The conference will examine all aspects of the blockchain industry including:
· What is blockchain and how it is changing the world we live in
· Blockchain and banking
· Cryptocurrency exchanges
· How to list a new digital currency
· Investment funds and Bitcoin
· Blockchain and its applications in the gaming eco-system
· How to mine, buy and trade digital currencies
· Wallets and how to store your cryptocurrencies safely
· Bitcoin Futures – How to trade them
· Governance in blockchain
· The latest blockchain innovations and ICOs
· The future of blockchain and its applications
Over 1000 investors, tech enthusiasts and experts attended the CryptoCompare & MJAC London Blockchain Summit on June 13th, with the likes of Ripple, Coinbase, CoinShares, Coinfloor and Circle presenting on the main stage. A host of start-ups and ICOs were presented on the ICO and Blockchain Stage and over 30 exhibitors were in attendance.
The event is taking place at Old Billingsgate, Old Billingsgate Walk, London, EC3R 6DX. To book tickets go to: www.mjac.io. The early bird ticket price of £100 is available until midnight on the 31st of October. Following this date tickets will be priced at £200.
“We had an overwhelmingly positive response from exhibitors, speakers and delegates at the last show with everyone asking when the next event was going to be,” said Matthew Collom of MJAC. “People want to learn about the industry and we saw first-hand the huge demand for the type of event we offer. Delegates for the November summit can expect to find the same high calibre of speakers, panellists and exhibitors as at the June event.”
Videos of the panels and speakers at June’s event can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqM7OIcltyn508ngmBCWZgw/featured
For speaker, exhibitor and sponsorship enquiries, please email: blockchain@advfn.com
Finyear is a media partner of the event, the code FINYEAR provides a 30% discount off the tickets.
The conference will examine all aspects of the blockchain industry including:
· What is blockchain and how it is changing the world we live in
· Blockchain and banking
· Cryptocurrency exchanges
· How to list a new digital currency
· Investment funds and Bitcoin
· Blockchain and its applications in the gaming eco-system
· How to mine, buy and trade digital currencies
· Wallets and how to store your cryptocurrencies safely
· Bitcoin Futures – How to trade them
· Governance in blockchain
· The latest blockchain innovations and ICOs
· The future of blockchain and its applications
Over 1000 investors, tech enthusiasts and experts attended the CryptoCompare & MJAC London Blockchain Summit on June 13th, with the likes of Ripple, Coinbase, CoinShares, Coinfloor and Circle presenting on the main stage. A host of start-ups and ICOs were presented on the ICO and Blockchain Stage and over 30 exhibitors were in attendance.
The event is taking place at Old Billingsgate, Old Billingsgate Walk, London, EC3R 6DX. To book tickets go to: www.mjac.io. The early bird ticket price of £100 is available until midnight on the 31st of October. Following this date tickets will be priced at £200.
“We had an overwhelmingly positive response from exhibitors, speakers and delegates at the last show with everyone asking when the next event was going to be,” said Matthew Collom of MJAC. “People want to learn about the industry and we saw first-hand the huge demand for the type of event we offer. Delegates for the November summit can expect to find the same high calibre of speakers, panellists and exhibitors as at the June event.”
Videos of the panels and speakers at June’s event can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqM7OIcltyn508ngmBCWZgw/featured
For speaker, exhibitor and sponsorship enquiries, please email: blockchain@advfn.com
Finyear is a media partner of the event, the code FINYEAR provides a 30% discount off the tickets.