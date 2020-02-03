London Football Exchanges Engages Algoz to Provide Liquidity

articles liés
"We are excited to be partnering with the London Football Exchange on their mission to create a new home for sport fans around the world," said Tal Teperberg, the CEO of Algoz. "We thank the London Football Exchange for choosing our liquidity solutions and by that enabling us to combine our passion for trading with our passion for sports."
"Algoz are established in their field, their professionalism was clear from day one and they have a proven track record, working with some of the biggest names in the industry. This again cements our habit of only partnering with best in class operators," by Jim Aylward, Founder.
About Algoz: Algoz, being a part of the Fingenom Group, is specializing in the development of trading algorithms and the deployment of such algorithms in cryptocurrency markets. Since 2016 Algoz has been providing various financial solutions such as market making, brokerage and OTC to numerous, including some of the top funded, crypto projects and leading exchanges. With employees of strong backgrounds in computer science, mathematics, physics and engineering, Algoz works at the intersection of finance, crypto and technology. Find out more: www.Algoz.io
About London Football Exchange:
The London Football Exchange (LFE) is a blockchain-powered ecosystem comprising of several moving parts. The LFE market, a one-stop-shop for football fans powered by the LFE Cash token. The LFE Football Group, which is tasked with grouping clubs under the LFE's ownership and accelerating the adoption of LFE Cash. The London Football Exchange where investors can purchase shares in their favorite global football teams and players, and finally the LFE Asset Management, the investment arm of the LFE.
London Football Exchange: https://lfe-token.com/ https://www.lfe-sc.com/
SOURCE Algoz
