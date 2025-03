Logiciels Open Source en France : un marché en expansion dans un contexte de concurrence mondiale sur l'IA

The Babel Community

Developer and operator of coliving properties



Founded in: 2004

Series: A

New Money in press: €41m

Investors: Après-demain S.A



#Real Estate #Service #B2C



-----------



Ambos Energy

Developer of photovoltaic panel farms



Founded in: 2024

Series: Seed

New Money in press: €10m

Investors: Eurazeo, Bpifrance



#Energy #Selling own inventory #B2B



-----------



Osivax

Developer of a universal vaccine designed to prevent globally impactful infectious diseases



Founded in: 2017

Series: B

New Money in press: €10m

Investors: Meiji Seika Pharma, Family offices



#MedTech #Selling own inventory #B2B



-----------



Opus Major

Operator of a video game development studio intended to create multiplayer experiences that combine gaming and music



Founded in: 2023

Series: A

New Money in press: €9.1m

Investors: Griffin Gaming Partners, Alven



#Gaming #Subscription #B2C



-----------



Ateliers HeritageBike

Designer and manufacturer of electric bicycles and motorcycles



Founded in: 2019

Series: Seed

New Money in press: €4m (including €0.9m debt)

Investors: Business Angels



#Energy #Selling own inventory #B2C



-----------



DrugOptimal

Developer of a prescription automated software intended for detecting drug incompatibilities



Founded in: 2022

Series: Seed

New Money in press: €2.9m (including €1.6m debt)

Investors: Business Angels, Bpifrance



#MedTech #Subscription #B2B



-----------



MSInsight

Developer of a bioinformatic system designed for the oncology market



Founded in: 2022

Series: Seed

New Money in press: €1.6m (including €0.6m debt)

Investors: Calyseed, Capital Cell, Business Angels



#MedTech #Research #B2B



-----------



Fogo

Provider of intelligent heating solutions that revolutionize thermal comfort



Founded in: 2021

Series: Seed

New Money in press: €1.5m

Investors: Baltis, Business Angels



#Energy #Selling own inventory #B2C



-----------



Aquassay

Provider of water management services



Founded in: 2015

Series: A

New Money in press: €1.4m

Investors: Banque des territoires, Aquiti Gestion



#Software #Subscription #B2B



-----------



Sezame

Online service for booking high-end hotel facilities



Founded in: 2022

Series: Seed

New Money in press: €1.3m (including €0.5m debt)

Investors: Club FairMoove Invest, Business Angels



#Real Estate #Subscription #B2C



-----------



Sharesub

Marketplace for sharing media and streaming platform subscriptions



Founded in: 2020

Series: A

New Money in press: €1m (including €0.3m debt)

Investors: Fast Forward, Financière Bonastella



#Marketplace #Service #B2B