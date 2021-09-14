Quotidien Fintech, levée de fonds, M&A
Liquality Raises $7M Funding Round From Hashed and Galaxy to Expand Its Wallet Capabilities


The Liquality Wallet Introduces a New Standard to Support Growing Demand for Cross-Chain Swaps and Dapp Integrations.



Liquality, the first multi-chain browser extension wallet with built-in swap capabilities, announces the close of a $7 million funding round led by Hashed and Galaxy Digital, with participation from White Star Capital, Accomplice, Coinbase Ventures, Alameda Research, and more.

Founded in 2018, Liquality provides user-friendly access to popular blockchains and their unique applications. The open-source wallet acts as a unified solution for users who previously had to manage multiple incompatible wallets and use centralized exchanges to swap between different blockchains.

“We look to partner with founders who are building the future. Liquality’s team is mission-driven and the product vision is big – from secure cross-chain swaps to frictionless multi-chain functionality” said Mike Novogratz, CEO and Founder of Galaxy Digital. “Fundraising for a wallet requires partners who are mission-aligned and share a vision for the future of the industry, and given this is our first wallet-focused investment, we’re especially excited to partner with Liquality on this investment,” said Jon Kol Co-Head of Galaxy Digital Principal Investments.

Today, Liquality users can manage crypto assets, swap between them, and access dApps on Rootstock, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Near, and Arbitrum, with more integrations on the way.

“Most, if not all, crypto activity will happen directly through users’ wallets. By unifying blockchain communities within one wallet, we can offer a range of decentralized technologies and jointly create the fabric of the digital world” explains Liquality Co-Founder, Thessy Mehrain.

The globally distributed, remote team is exploring mechanisms to move governance and network incentives towards the community, including encouraging developers to extend the wallet’s capabilities and participate in the benefits.

“With this funding round, Liquality will be able to expand on its value proposition by integrating new chains, creating native dApp experiences in the wallet, and improving the broader crypto landscape’s user experience and accessibility,” says other Liquality Co-Founder, Simon Lapscher. “We are excited to have attracted a group of investors who bring incredible experience and are ready to work with us toward our shared vision.”

Want to learn more about Liquality? Get started at liquality.io.

About Liquality:
Liquality’s mission is to build tools and protocols that allow all peers to interact with the decentralized economy in the most secure, easy, and accessible way. Liquality is empowering digital autonomy for an open, equitable world.

