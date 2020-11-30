Lightnet Group Forges Partnership with Siam Commercial Bank

articles liés
-
OKEx resumes withdrawals of digital assets
-
Scorechain cryptocurrency transaction surveillance tool releases the Entity Directory with Risk-AML due diligence performed on 700+ VASPs
-
VMware Announces Availability of Enterprise Blockchain Platform
-
Digital Euro Could Spur Major Breakthrough Towards More Liberal EU Payments Market, Expert Says
-
BTCetc Exchange Traded Bitcoin (BTCE) passes $160 million AUM and is the world’s most liquid 100% physically backed Bitcoin ETP
From left to right - Tridbodi Arunanondchai, Lightnet Group's CEO and Vice Chairman; Srihanath Lamsam, SCB's EVP, Payment Strategy and Digital Disruptive Technology; Suvicha Sudchai, Lightnet Group's Chief Product Officer.
Suvicha Sudchai, Chief Product Officer of Lightnet Group, says "SCB will be Lightnet Group's settlement partner responsible for disbursing and clearing payments, facilitating the electronic payment processing and enabling frictionless real-time remittances to Thailand from anywhere in the world with lower fees."
This partnership offers SCB additional international money transfer options through Lightnet Group's channels. "Siam Commercial Bank has been a longtime supporter of fintech startups in Thailand, and our fintech investment arm, Digital Ventures Co. Ltd., is the largest venture capital fund in Thailand, with a total capital base of USD100 million. Fintech plays an essential role in SCB's digital transformation, and we look forward to working with the Lightnet Group to revolutionize the global remittances industry," says EVP, Payment Strategy and Digital Disruptive Technology, Srihanath Lamsam.
On the new partnership, Lightnet Group's CEO and Vice Chairman, Tridbodi Arunanondchai says, "We are very proud to be working with SCB to facilitate cross-border remittances together with another trusted global fintech solution provider, SENTBE. SCB is one of the most reputable banks in Thailand and the technology investment the bank employs allows us to optimize our platform and reach our goals."
Lightnet Group's partnership with SCB and Sentbe extends the Lightnet Group's reach further in line with its mission to promote financial mobility and inclusivity.
About Lightnet Group
Lightnet Group is a Singapore-headquartered fintech company with the mission of promoting financial mobility and inclusivity. Lightnet Group empowers unbanked populations and SME trade finance with an inclusive international remittance ecosystem. The Lightnet Group's international remittance ecosystem adopts the Velo Protocol as its blockchain protocol and positions itself as the premiere clearing and settlement network for the Asia Pacific region by connecting existing financial systems with its network of cash agents and wallets.
www.lightnet.io
About SCB
SCB was established on 30 January 1907 by Royal Charter as the first Thai bank. SCB was Thailand's largest commercial bank (in total asset value) as of 31 December 2018. King Vajiralongkorn is the largest single shareholder, owning 23.35 percent of SCB shares. SCB is well established in Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar, with a heritage of over 110 years, leading financial services in Thailand with its deep expertise.
www.scb.co.th
About SENTBE
Founded in 2015, SENTBE is South Korea's first neo bank specialized in foreign exchange service. SENTBE has revolutionized overseas remittance services with low fees, fast transaction speeds, and simple user experiences to create frictionless cross-border financial services. SENTBE has processed more than 1 million remittance transactions, having acquired Overseas Remittance and Payment Gateway license in Korea, as well as Major Payment Institution License in Singapore.
www.sentbe.com
SOURCE Lightnet Pte. Ltd.
Suvicha Sudchai, Chief Product Officer of Lightnet Group, says "SCB will be Lightnet Group's settlement partner responsible for disbursing and clearing payments, facilitating the electronic payment processing and enabling frictionless real-time remittances to Thailand from anywhere in the world with lower fees."
This partnership offers SCB additional international money transfer options through Lightnet Group's channels. "Siam Commercial Bank has been a longtime supporter of fintech startups in Thailand, and our fintech investment arm, Digital Ventures Co. Ltd., is the largest venture capital fund in Thailand, with a total capital base of USD100 million. Fintech plays an essential role in SCB's digital transformation, and we look forward to working with the Lightnet Group to revolutionize the global remittances industry," says EVP, Payment Strategy and Digital Disruptive Technology, Srihanath Lamsam.
On the new partnership, Lightnet Group's CEO and Vice Chairman, Tridbodi Arunanondchai says, "We are very proud to be working with SCB to facilitate cross-border remittances together with another trusted global fintech solution provider, SENTBE. SCB is one of the most reputable banks in Thailand and the technology investment the bank employs allows us to optimize our platform and reach our goals."
Lightnet Group's partnership with SCB and Sentbe extends the Lightnet Group's reach further in line with its mission to promote financial mobility and inclusivity.
About Lightnet Group
Lightnet Group is a Singapore-headquartered fintech company with the mission of promoting financial mobility and inclusivity. Lightnet Group empowers unbanked populations and SME trade finance with an inclusive international remittance ecosystem. The Lightnet Group's international remittance ecosystem adopts the Velo Protocol as its blockchain protocol and positions itself as the premiere clearing and settlement network for the Asia Pacific region by connecting existing financial systems with its network of cash agents and wallets.
www.lightnet.io
About SCB
SCB was established on 30 January 1907 by Royal Charter as the first Thai bank. SCB was Thailand's largest commercial bank (in total asset value) as of 31 December 2018. King Vajiralongkorn is the largest single shareholder, owning 23.35 percent of SCB shares. SCB is well established in Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar, with a heritage of over 110 years, leading financial services in Thailand with its deep expertise.
www.scb.co.th
About SENTBE
Founded in 2015, SENTBE is South Korea's first neo bank specialized in foreign exchange service. SENTBE has revolutionized overseas remittance services with low fees, fast transaction speeds, and simple user experiences to create frictionless cross-border financial services. SENTBE has processed more than 1 million remittance transactions, having acquired Overseas Remittance and Payment Gateway license in Korea, as well as Major Payment Institution License in Singapore.
www.sentbe.com
SOURCE Lightnet Pte. Ltd.
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
Laurent Leloup : Conseil, accompagnement, financement fintech, blocktech
Finyear : Future Finance, Fintech, DeFi | Daily News
Chaineum : Plateforme STO, financements alternatifs
HealthTech.Finance : Conseil, accompagnement, financement Healthtech
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions
Tickando : Financement participatif sur blockchain
MyLastWill: The Willtech Company
Finyear : Future Finance, Fintech, DeFi | Daily News
Chaineum : Plateforme STO, financements alternatifs
HealthTech.Finance : Conseil, accompagnement, financement Healthtech
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions
Tickando : Financement participatif sur blockchain
MyLastWill: The Willtech Company