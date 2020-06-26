Les produits de la mer durables bénéficient de la technologie IBM Blockchain pour retracer leur parcours de la mer à la table

Atea, IBM (NYSE: IBM) et Sjømatbedriftene, l'Association norvégienne des produits de la mer, ont annoncé aujourd'hui une nouvelle collaboration intersectorielle autour de la technologie blockchain. Elle vise à utiliser cette technologie pour partager les données de la chaîne d'approvisionnement au sein de l’industrie norvégienne des produits de la mer afin de fournir des produits plus sûrs et de meilleure qualité aux consommateurs du monde entier.



Plusieurs entreprises norvégiennes de produits de la mer alimentent actuellement le réseau avec leurs données. Parmi elles, Kvarøy Arctic, un des principaux fournisseurs de saumon d'élevage naturel, qui commencera bientôt à livrer des produits aux principaux détaillants des États-Unis et du Canada en utilisant cette technologie de suivi et de provenance. BioMar, un des principaux fournisseurs d'aliments pour poissons de haute qualité, a également rejoint le réseau. Ainsi les producteurs nordiques peuvent fournir des informations sur l'origine et la qualité de leurs produits ainsi que sur la qualité des aliments consommés par les poissons.



Les produits de la mer norvégiens sont connus pour leur qualité et le pays en a exporté plus de 2,7 millions de tonnes en 2019, soit l'équivalent de 25 000 repas par minute. Cependant, l’origine du poisson, ses conditions d’élevage et de stockage ou encore la réduction du gaspillage alimentaire restent des préoccupations majeures pour les consommateurs qui se soucient profondément de la durabilité.



Robert Erikson, CEO de l’association norvégienne des produits de la mer, voit en cette technologie une avancée significative dont l’impact sera positif sur l’avantage compétitif de l’industrie.



La technologie blockchain offre aux producteurs la possibilité de créer « une version unique de la vérité » sur les étapes de la chaîne d’approvisionnement, afin de permettre aux consommateurs de retracer l’histoire de leur produit jusqu’à sa source. Les producteurs peuvent également partager des informations complémentaires sur le produit telles que l’histoire relative à son lieu d’origine ou des conseils de préparation par exemple. Le réseau permissionné blockchain enregistre les données sur le lieu et la date de pêche, les étapes logistiques comme le transport ou le passage aux douanes ainsi que la température. Toutes ces informations peuvent ensuite être partagées avec les parties prenantes autorisées.



D'après l’une des dernières études IBM Study, 71% des consommateurs considèrent la traçabilité comme importante et sont prêts à payer un supplément pour les marques capables de fournir la traçabilité de leurs produits. Les consommateurs demandent également davantage de documentation sur les aliments qu’ils consomment. Ce nouveau réseau basé sur la technologie blockchain va permettre aux consommateurs de connaître le fjord d’où le poisson provient, son alimentation et si la ferme d’élevage respecte des pratiques écoresponsables. Les services de douanes pourront accéder plus facilement aux informations nécessaires sur le volume et l’origine d’un chargement pour en faciliter le passage en douane. La blockchain aide à promouvoir une chaîne d’approvisionnement plus transparente et plus efficace, tout en partageant les informations nécessaires aux parties prenantes autorisées. En partageant toutes ces informations facilement, les producteurs de produits de la mer misant sur la qualité pourront mieux valoriser leurs produits afin de rémunérer les pêcheurs en conséquence.



“It is important for our customers to know that the seafood they eat is not only safe but produced in a sustainable and healthy manner,” says Alf-Gøran Knutsen, CEO of Kvarøy Arctic. “Blockchain lets us share the fish's journey from the ocean to the store. This is now more timely than ever, as consumers want more information about where the food they eat comes from.”



“Norwegian seafood is known for its quality. Yet we still do not have the ability to trace where the fish came from, how it was grown or how it was stored. This creates the potential for fraud and food waste. Blockchain can help eliminate these problems with a transparent, accountable record of where each fish came from. We believe that this is only the start of something that will mean a great deal for the industry by creating more sustainable food production, which in turn will increase the return for producers," Eriksson states.



“The Norwegian seafood industry exports more than $800 million worth of fish a year, making this an incredible opportunity to improve the quality of the products Norway shares with the world. While this specific application of the technology will be used in the seafood industry, we feel it has great potential in other prominent Nordic industries such as agriculture and retail. Working through the Atea Innovation Center, we will help network members innovate using the platform and drive new efficiencies,” says Steinar Sønsteby, CEO of Atea ASA.



The blockchain network uses IBM Blockchain Transparent Supply, an innovative offering from IBM using the underlying technology behind Food Trust. It enables organizations and consortia to rapidly build out their own sustainable blockchain-based ecosystem for improved supply chain operations across numerous industries. IBM Blockchain Transparent Supply promotes transparency and collaboration, allowing networks to manage their own membership, securely share documents and create a permanent record of the history and lifecycle of physical and digital assets.



“Blockchain is about enhancing flexibility and transparency, and IBM Blockchain Transparent Supply provides just that to clients who are interested in rapidly launching their own blockchain network with ecosystem partners, and using their own branding,” said IBM Food Trust General Manager Raj Rao. “This powerful technology gives network members the option to develop their own governance and determine how and what information is shared.”



