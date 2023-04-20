Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain News

Le règlement MiCA sur les crypto-actifs adopté par le Parlement Européen (dépêche Reuters)

The European Parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly backed the European Union's first set of rules to regulate cryptoasset markets. (LONDON, April 20 Reuters)


Le règlement MiCA sur les crypto-actifs adopté par le Parlement Européen (dépêche Reuters)
Parliament voted by 517 in favour and 38 against to approve the world's first comprehensive set of regulations for issuing and trading cryptoassets such as bitcoin.

"This regulation brings a competitive advantage for the EU," said Stefan Berger, the lawmaker who steered the rules through parliament.

"The European crypto-asset industry has regulatory clarity that does not exist in countries like the U.S.," Berger said.

EU states have already given the nod to the rules which will be rolled out from mid 2024, requiring firms that issue and trade cryptoassets to be licensed by a national regulator, giving them a "passport" to serve customers across the 27-member country bloc.

Major service providers will have to disclose their energy consumption.

"I hope that our rules could become a model for other countries," the EU's financial services chief, Mairead McGuinness, said in a debate on the rules on Wednesday.

Parliament also backed new rules for tracing transfers of cryptoassets like bitcoins and electronic money tokens.

It applies the international "travel rule" already used in traditional financial transactions, meaning information on the source and recipient of the cryotoasset will have to accompany and be stored on both sides of the transfer to help combat money laundering.

The tracing rule also covers transactions above 1,000 euros from "self-hosted" wallet or crypto address of a private user.

REUTERS

Jeudi 20 Avril 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Responsable marketing & communication strategique private equity

Contrôle de Gestion – Private Equity

Un Senior et un Manager en Restructuring

Director M&A Healthcare

Associate/VP - M&A – Boutique Smid

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Private Equity Intern (M/F)

VC Analyst Digital Venture

VC Deep Tech Analyst

Côme, le Family Office - Investment Analyst en stage F/H

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nominations | Tikehau Capital nomme Jean-Marc Delfieux, Responsable de la gestion Actions & Flexibles et Laurent Calvet, Responsable de la gestion obligataire

Nominations | Banque Richelieu fait évoluer sa gouvernance

Nominations | Citizen Capital accueille 3 nouveaux membres au sein de l’équipe

Nomination | Yotta Capital Partners, Nadia Bouzigues nommée Managing Partner

Nomination | Adviso Partners accueille David Attali au poste de Directeur Exécutif

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Finyear s’associe au #PFF Leaders Summit

Responsable marketing & communication strategique private equity

Nominations | Tikehau Capital nomme Jean-Marc Delfieux, Responsable de la gestion Actions & Flexibles et Laurent Calvet, Responsable de la gestion obligataire

Opinion | Sébastien Cochard, I&S Adviser "Pourquoi 90% des start-up sont vouées à disparaître si l’on ne fait rien ?"

Agenda | La conférence Tech Internationale ICT Spring est de retour au Luxembourg les 29 et 30 Juin

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2023). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.