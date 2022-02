Laundering crypto is not a walk in the park.

Crypto crimes are on the rise. Last year, scammers took home a record $14 billion in cryptocurrency. Criminals laundered $8.6 billion worth of cryptocurrency in 2021, up by 30% from the previous year, based on a report by Chainalysis . On February 8, the Justice Department announced that it seized more than $3.6 billion in stolen cryptocurrency linked to the 2016 hack of Bitfinex . The authorities arrested a New York couple, Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan, on charges they were conspiring to launder billions of dollars in bitcoin. Money laundering is one of the most prominent activities in the crypto market. While these activities are on the rise, laundering crypto is not something new. Moving illicit funds to a safe place, so they can eventually be “cleaned”, has been the common goal for the majority of the cybercriminals dealing in cryptocurrency. But unlike traditional bank robberies with criminals anonymously moving cash and re-entering it back into the system in different ways, bitcoin never leaves the system, and transactions are publicly visible, so moving stolen coins poses a risk of revealing who is behind the heist.As Jameson Lopp points out, there are five primary security threat models against bitcoin holders: accidental loss, digital theft, government seizure, physical theft, and Inheritance planning.Digital theft is a fast-growing enterprise. The rise of the crypto economy and decentralized finance, coupled with record cryptocurrency prices in 2021, has provided criminals with lucrative opportunities. The 2022 Crypto Crime Report by Chainalysis , shows that cryptocurrency-based crime hit a new all-time high in 2021, with illicit addresses receiving $14 billion over the course of the year, up from $7.8 billion in 2020.Crypto criminals are becoming the new crypto whales, as they now account for roughly 4% of all whales in the industry and hold a total of $25bn worth of cryptocurrency. They can certainly steal it but can they really clean it?With the rapid growth of innovations in the crypto industry, criminals don’t have to look very far to find the technology they need for their cyberattacks and ransomware, committing thefts and scams, and laundering the proceeds of their crimes. Overall, since 2017 cybercriminals have laundered more than $33 billion worth of crypto.That may sound like a big number, but in the six years since the hack, Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan roughly laundered only 20% of the total loot, 25,000 BTC, and still had access to another 94,000 of the stolen bitcoins.